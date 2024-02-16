Karnataka Budget: Liquor to get costlier in state, beer prices to be impacted the most

The price of liquor is set to get costlier in Karnataka. In his Budget for the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a hike in the excise duty on alcohol to bolster the sales of Indian-made liquor, a significant source of revenue for the state treasury.

This is the second time in seven months that the Congress-led government in this southern state has opted to raise beer duties.

The tax tweak will align Karnataka's liquor prices with those in adjacent states. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah beer prices would see an increment.

The CM in his Budget said 50 cafe hotels, run entirely by women, will be set up across the State at a cost of ₹7.5 crore. Service of local food will be the priority at these cafés.

Also read: 'Centre left us poorer by Rs 59,000 cr' : Siddaramaiah attacks Modi govt in Karnataka Budget

He also promised to amend the APMC Act to reverse “anti-farmer” amendments. The state will also set up a hi-tech commercial flower market in Bengaluru and Spice Park in Chikkamagalur district under PPP Model. Foodpark is expected to come up in three districts.

Amid continued disruption and sloganeering by Opposition members, CM announces establishment of 73-km long Bengaluru Business Corridor with an allocation of ₹27,000 crore. The corridor was earlier called as Peripheral Ring Road.