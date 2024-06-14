Karnataka HC directs CID to not arrest B S Yediyurappa till June 17 hearing in the POCSO case

In the latest on the POCSO case on former Karnataka Chief Minister, the state's High Court has asked the Crime Investigation Department (CID) not to arrest him. The case surrounds an alleged harassment of a minor girl by B S Yediyurappa.

The arrest is now on hold until June 17, when Yediyurappa will be appearing before the court for a probe. The high court said that Yediyurappa is a “former CM of the state who is in the evening of his life and having ailments.”

The charges against him are based on a complaint from the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting at his Karnataka residence in February. The complainant, a 54-year-old woman, passed away last month due to lung cancer.

On Wednesday, the senior BJP politician petitioned the high court to dismiss a case brought against him under the Pocso Act from March of this year.



On Thursday, a special court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Yediyurappa in the case.



The special court issued the arrest warrant in response to a request by the CID to investigate the case. Yediyurappa, 80, was called by the CBI on June 12 but requested an extension till June 18 to attend, citing his presence in New Delhi.