The political crisis in Karnataka seems to have come to an end, with Siddaramaiah submitting his resignation as the State's longest-serving Chief Minister. With this, D K Shivakumar could well become the Chief Minister as a reward for years, if not decades, of patience.

Shivakumar, or as he is popularly known DKS, has a penchant for the finer things in life, namely cashmere scarves and higher-end watches.

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At a time when politicians tend to hide their liking and/or use of luxury and high-end products, Shivakumar has never presented himself as someone who prefers a minimalist lifestyle.

Instead, he has been honest about wearing luxury watches and his right to wear what he likes. While responding to criticism over wearing Cartier and Rolex watches, Shivakumar once said, "Do I not have the right to wear a watch of my choice?"

A look at D K Shivakumar's scarf, watch collection

Gucci printed scarf in jacquard wool: $570.20 (€ 490 or about ₹54,630)

Source: Official Gucci website

Louis Vuitton Reykjavik scarf: $1,055 (€ 905 or around ₹1,01,000)

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Source: Official Louis Vuitton website

Cartier Santos watch: $45,000–55,000 (About ₹43–53 lakh)

Source: Official Cartier website

Fendi Timeless scarf: $720 (About ₹70,000)

Source: Official Fendi website

Burberry classic check cashmere scarf: $550–900 (Around ₹52,000–₹86,000)

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Source: Official Burberry website

Ferragamo Gancini scarf: $370–550 (About ₹35,500–₹52,000)

Source: Official Ferragamo website

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona: $18,000–55,000 (Around ₹15.6 lakh-₹1.4 crore)

Source: Official Rolex website

D K Shivakumar's wealth

Shivakumar is considered one of the richest politicians in India. According to his 2023 election affidavit, he has declared total assets worth ₹1,413.80 crore, including immovable assets valued at ₹1,140.38 crore and movable assets valued at ₹273.41 crore.

He also mentioned total liabilities worth ₹265.06 crore, and his total annual income was ₹14.4 crore. His wealth comes from a range of business interests — real estate, infrastructure development, educational institutions and quarrying.

Shivakumar is also the primary political force behind the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township in Bidadi, a 9,000-acre future-ready city designed to be India's first AI-powered township.

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Furthermore, he operates several major schools and professional colleges across Karnataka through the DKS Charitable Institute Trust and the National Education Foundation Trust.

These include Global Academy of Technology (an autonomous engineering and management college in Rajarajeshwari Nagar), National Hill View Public School (a co-educational K-12 private school with branches in Banashankari and RR Nagar), IKON Pharmacy and Nursery Colleges on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, Global Institute of Management Studies in Bengaluru, and D K Shivakumar College of Education (a teacher training institute in Bhadravathi).