'Karnataka second only to Maharashtra': CM Siddaramaiah calls for fairness in tax distribution, says Centre cannot discriminate against Kannadigas

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stressed the need for fairness in tax distribution, comparing Karnataka’s financial contribution to a “milch cow” that must not be overexploited. Speaking on the 69th Karnataka Rajyotsava, the state formation day, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, he highlighted Karnataka’s substantial revenue contributions to the Centre, second only to Maharashtra.

“Karnataka contributes over ₹4 lakh crore to the Centre,” Siddaramaiah stated. “Yet we receive only ₹55,000 to ₹60,000 crore in return—just 14 to 15 percent of what we give. Kannadigas deserve to know this,” he said, underscoring his call for equity within the federal system. Karnataka’s status as a progressive state should not lead to disproportionate returns, he argued, as reported by PTI.

Drawing a metaphor from agriculture, Siddaramaiah said, “Just as a milch cow should not be milked dry, Karnataka’s resources should not be exhausted without leaving sufficient funds to support our people.” He reminded attendees of the importance of balancing regional pride with a spirit of inclusion.

Reflecting on Kannada’s heritage, he described the language as one of the oldest, with a 7,000-year history, recognised as a classical language by the Centre. Siddaramaiah encouraged all Kannadigas to take pride in Kannada, while welcoming people from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds as integral to Karnataka’s identity. “Whatever language, caste, or religion people come from, if they breathe Karnataka’s air, they are Kannadigas,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also urged Kannadigas to honour and uphold their language, without sacrificing it for liberal ideals. He said, “Embrace other languages, but Kannada must remain at the heart of our identity.” He further reminded citizens that November 1 marks not only Karnataka’s state formation day but also the day Mysore was officially renamed Karnataka, a landmark change led by former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs.

(With inputs from PTI)