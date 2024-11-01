'Words twisted': Karnataka’s DK Shivakumar clarifies stance on ‘Shakti’ scheme after Kharge’s rebuke, slams BJP for ‘twisting’ statements

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar clarified his stance on the ‘Shakti’ scheme on Friday, a day after Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge reprimanded him over statements suggesting a possible review of the scheme, which provides free bus travel for women.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar explained that his remarks had been misinterpreted and insisted that he was only suggesting a discussion, not a rollback. “Whatever guidance our senior leaders provide, we will follow. My words were twisted—there was no question of discontinuing the scheme,” he said, accusing the BJP of politicizing the issue. "I had simply mentioned that there were suggestions to consider, not to end the scheme. But BJP wants to stir controversy for their gain," he added, as reported by The Economic Times.

Shivakumar further noted that since taking office as Deputy Chief Minister, he has maintained transparency in his role, with no signs of political interference. "Since becoming Deputy CM, there has not been a single incident of interference," he asserted.

Asked about BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shivakumar dismissed it, saying, "I don’t wish to comment on those who need medical attention. He should prioritize his own well-being first."

This clarification follows Kharge’s strong response to Shivakumar’s earlier statement. The Congress National President emphasized that the Karnataka government is fully committed to the 'Shakti' scheme, which is one of five key guarantees from the Congress that promises free non-luxury bus travel for women. Kharge reiterated that the Congress remains dedicated to supporting women, protecting farmers' rights, and safeguarding temples and public property, contrasting it with what he called the BJP's inaction on these issues during its previous term.

Shivakumar’s initial comment on revisiting the 'Shakti' scheme stemmed from reports that some women expressed a preference for paying bus fares, although the government has not made any official move to change the policy.

