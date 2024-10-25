'Kashmir can never be part of Pakistan': NC president Farooq Abdullah lambasts Pakistan for exporting terrorism in Kashmir

Amid escalating terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah made a strong statement on Friday, asserting that the region will never become part of Pakistan. He urged Islamabad to halt its promotion of terrorism and instead focus on its own development.

Abdullah, a former Lok Sabha MP, expressed frustration over the ongoing violence, which he has witnessed for over three decades. He stressed that these attacks will persist until a comprehensive solution is found to address the issue.

"Innocent people are being killed, and for what? We will never be part of Pakistan. So why are they doing this? Is their objective to destroy our future?" Abdullah questioned, adding that Pakistan should turn its attention inward to address its own problems rather than exporting terror.

"Khud barbaad ho rahe hain, aur hume bhi saath barbaad kar rahe hain (Pakistan is ruining itself and dragging us down with it)," the veteran leader said, urging the neighboring country to seek peace and friendship. "If they don’t stop this terrorism, their own future will be in jeopardy," he warned.

The latest in a string of violent incidents occurred on October 24 in Gulmarg, where terrorists ambushed two Indian Army trucks, resulting in the deaths of three soldiers and two porters. The attack took place near Botapathri, approximately 6 kilometers from Gulmarg, a popular tourist destination. The convoy, comprising personnel from the Rashtriya Rifles and civilian porters, was en route to the Nagin post in the Afrawat range when the attack unfolded.

The region has witnessed a surge in terrorist violence in recent weeks. In the past two weeks alone, 20 lives have been lost, including those of civilians, migrant workers, a doctor, and Army porters. A particularly grim attack on October 20 claimed seven lives at a construction site in Ganderbal district, Central Kashmir, with victims including a local doctor from Budgam and six others from outside the Valley.

These recent assaults are part of a disturbing trend of heightened civilian and military casualties in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack in Ganderbal was the deadliest on civilians since a terrorist ambush in June in Reasi, where nine pilgrims lost their lives after their bus came under gunfire and plunged into a valley.

As the violence continues, Abdullah’s call for an end to terrorism and a renewed focus on development echoes the growing frustrations of many in the region. His remarks underline the urgent need for Pakistan to stop its disruptive tactics and foster a path towards peace and cooperation in South Asia.