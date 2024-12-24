'Only tokenism': Kerala bishop slams Modi’s Christian outreach amid crib vandalism incidents in Palakkad

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) in Delhi, a senior Orthodox Church bishop in Kerala offered sharp criticism of the event. Metropolitan Yuhanon Meletius of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church commented on Facebook, “There, they honour bishops and revere the crib. Here, they destroy the cribs. There’s a term in Malayalam for this kind of style,” alluding to recent disruptions of Christmas events in Kerala.

In Christian tradition, the crib is a central element of the nativity scene, symbolising the birth of Jesus Christ. The bishop’s remarks were aimed at two incidents in Palakkad district, where Christmas celebrations were disrupted at government schools.

Incidents in Palakkad

At the Government Upper Primary School in Nallepilly, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), including Palakkad district secretary K. Anil Kumar, interrupted Christmas celebrations on Friday. The group reportedly questioned teachers about the absence of Krishna Janmashtami celebrations and criticised their Santa Claus costumes. Following the incident, the police booked the VHP leaders under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In another incident, a crib set up at the government basic school in Thathamangalam was found vandalised on Monday. The school had been closed for Christmas holidays following semester exams. Police have launched an investigation into the case.

BJP’s Outreach Efforts and Reactions

The incidents come against the backdrop of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ongoing efforts to engage with the Christian community in Kerala. Under its “Sneha Yatra” (Journey of Love) programme, BJP leaders have been visiting bishops and other Christian leaders as part of its outreach initiative.

BJP state president K. Surendran claimed the disruptions in Palakkad were part of a conspiracy to undermine the party’s efforts to build ties with the Christian community. “Action must be taken against those responsible. This should be viewed as part of a larger plan to disrupt the BJP’s sincere engagement with Christians,” said Surendran.

He also referred to a similar controversy last year when the BJP’s Wayanad district president, K. Madhu, referred to protesting priests as “terrorists in cassocks.” Surendran pointed out that Madhu was removed from his position following the remarks to demonstrate the party’s commitment to fostering community relations.

Context and Concerns

The events in Kerala highlight the tensions surrounding religious celebrations and the political undertones associated with them. While the BJP continues its outreach to minority communities, incidents like those in Palakkad reveal the challenges in bridging communal divides in a politically and culturally complex state like Kerala.

Police investigations into the vandalism and disruptions are ongoing, even as religious and political leaders call for greater harmony during the festive season.



