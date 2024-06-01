Kerala Exit Polls 2024: INC-UDF to retain state with 18 seats but BJP makes an impression, says Axis My India

Kerala exit polls 2024: Kerala, that went to the polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 26, saw a fierce fight between the Congress and the BJP-led National Democratic Front (NDA). Congress would want to retain its power in the state, like in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2024, and the NDA to up the ante.

Axis My India-India Today exit poll has predicted the INC-UDF to bag 18 seats, with BJP bagging 2-3 seats.

Agencies INC-UDF BJP India Today-Axis My India 18 2-3 Today's Chanakya 15 3-4 C-Voter 17 1 Times Now 14-15 1 Jan Ki Baat Polstrat 16 1 Matrize PMARQ

Kerala saw some of the fiercest fights in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Rahul Gandhi is the Congress candidate from Wayanad, while Annie Raja from CPI and BJP state president K Surendran were also in the fray. In Thiruvananthapuram, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was pitted against Union Minister of State for IT and Skill Development, and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Thrissur saw a fierce fight between Congress leader K Muraleedharan, actor Suresh Gopi and CPI’s VS Sunil Kumar. In Alappuzha, Congress’ KC Venugopal faced MP AM Ariff, and BJP’s Shobha Surendran.

For the 20 Lok Sabha seats, 194 candidates were in fray for Kerala. NDA is aiming to establish a stronger foothold in the state and reshape its position in the state. Kerala also boasts the highest turnout of voters, which is a significant aspect for all the parties involved. The state saw a voter turnout of over 70 per cent this year.

Kerala has 20 constituencies, including 18 unreserved seats and two reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.