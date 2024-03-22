Kerjiwal arrested: ED likely to seek 10-day custody of the Dehi CM in liquor scam

The Enforcement Directorate is most likely to seek around 10 days custody of Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case. The custody is being sought based on the statements of accused Sarath Reddy, Sameer Mahendru, Raghav Reddy, and one of the staff of BRS leader K Kavitha.

According to India Today, all the above names have reportedly told ED Arvind Kejriwal's involvement in Rs 100 crore bribery charge levelled against him.



ED reportedly says it has sufficient proof to establish Kejriwal's connection in the kickbacks received from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of Legislative Council K. Kavitha in exchange for benefits in the liquor trade in Delhi.

In its argument, ED will also reportedly mention the phone conversation of Kejriwal with Sameer Mahendru in which Kejriwal said “Vijay Nair is my boy. You can trust him”. The agency has also linked the Delhi chief minister's party to the money trail. He is expected to be produced physically before the court post 2 pm.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud. The CJI asked Singhvi to mention his plea before a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna.