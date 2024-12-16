Kharge tears into Modi: ‘Stop living in the past, start strengthening democracy

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “misleading” the public by distorting a letter written by Jawaharlal Nehru to the states. Kharge criticised Modi for living “in the past,” urging him instead to focus on the present and highlight achievements that genuinely strengthen democracy.

“PM Modi lives in the past and not in the present. It would have been better had he listed current achievements that strengthened democracy,” Kharge said in the Upper House. He further accused the BJP of relying on “jumlas” (rhetoric) to deceive the public while blaming the Opposition for the government’s shortcomings.

The remarks come in the backdrop of a heated debate that began after PM Modi, during his speech in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, defended his government’s constitutional amendments, contrasting them with those introduced by Congress. Modi’s reference to the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi triggered strong reactions from Opposition benches.

Kharge took the opportunity to underline Congress’s role in safeguarding the Constitution and questioned the BJP’s commitment to addressing fundamental issues. “Does the BJP truly support the Constitution?” Kharge asked, accusing the ruling party of showing little interest in solving the country’s basic problems.

Addressing the much-discussed *One Nation, One Election* proposal, Kharge reiterated Congress’s stance on electoral reforms, while sources revealed the Government had postponed the Bills’ introduction in the Lok Sabha to later this week.

Kharge also hit out at the BJP over women’s reservation and the caste census, asserting that a Congress-led government would implement women’s reservation more swiftly and effectively. “The BJP opposes reservation, which is why they are reluctant to conduct a caste census,” he alleged.

On the occasion of Bangladesh Liberation Day, Kharge invoked former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s leadership, describing her as the “Iron Lady” who “saved the nation” and played a key role in Bangladesh’s independence. “Maybe BJP leaders can draw inspiration from her to help minorities there,” he said.

Kharge’s remarks marked a scathing critique of the Modi government’s policies, as he positioned Congress as the party ready to protect democratic values, address critical issues, and prioritise inclusive governance.