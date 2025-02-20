KIIT student death row: Nepal minister calls for impartial investigation, classes to resume 

KIIT suicide case: Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba in a call with Odisha Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj urged the latter to make arrangements for an impartial investigation into the death of a Nepali student. The minister also asked for legal action against the culprit. The Nepalese minister asked the Indian minister to ensure that classes resume for all students from Nepal in the state in a safe environment.

The Odisha Education Minister informed Deuba that the state government has taken the matter seriously and that a high-level probe committee has been formed.

Twenty-year-old Nepalese student Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B Tech (Computer Science) student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha allegedly died by suicide at her hostel room on February 16, which led to unrest in the campus. KIIT has announced a scholarship in memory of Prakriti Lamsal.

The Odisha government has assured the safety of Nepalese students at KIIT University following the incident that led to the alleged expulsion of 95 students. These students have since returned to Nepal via the Birgunj border. Approximately 1,000 Nepalese students are currently studying at KIIT.

In response to the situation, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated that the Odisha government has established a 24x7 help desk to ensure the safety and security of the affected students. This measure aims to facilitate their safe return and protect their academic interests.

The Higher Education Department has appointed Kali Prasanna Mohapatra, an IAS officer, as the nodal officer, with Rajat Manasingh serving as the deputy director to assist him. The help desk is staffed with nine personnel and will operate round the clock.

Meanwhile, KIIT issued an apology following criticism over the eviction of Nepalese students from the campus after the incident. In a letter to students and the public, Vice-Chancellor Prof Saranjit Singh expressed regret over Lamsal's death.

He stated that the comments made by two officers were irresponsible and done in a personal capacity. The Vice-Chancellor confirmed that the officials involved were removed from service and apologised to the students and people of Nepal, urging them to resume regular academics.