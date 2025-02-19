KIIT student suicide: Faculty members apologise for 'feeding 40k students for free' remark -- 'Spur of the moment'

Faculty members of Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) issued apologies following a controversial video that surfaced during protests on campus. The protest erupted after a Nepali student, Prakriti Lamsal, died by suicide, leading to accusations against the institution for evicting Nepali students.

Staff members, including Manjusa Pandey and Jayanti Nath, were recorded making remarks comparing the university’s budget to Nepal’s national budget, prompting public outrage. "We are feeding and teaching over 40,000 students for free," Pandey can be heard saying in the viral video.

Related Articles

"That is equivalent to your country's budget," another staffer identified as Jayanti Nath was heard telling Nepali students.

Both staff members expressed regret, acknowledging their comments were made "on the spur of the moment," and issued apologies to the affected students.

Pandey stated her remarks on February 16 were made "in the spur of the moment." She clarified that her statements are her own and not representative of KIIT University. She sincerely apologizes if her comments have upset any Nepali students or the people of Nepal.

Nath, another staff member in the video, also expressed regret, stating her intention was never to offend. She emphasized that her words do not represent the views of the university or its faculty and apologized for any unintended hurt caused.

She explained that her remarks were in reaction to claims made during a protest that labeled India and KIIT as "corrupt and poor." Her response aimed to defend against those allegations, not to disrespect Nepal or its people.

The viral incident heightened tensions on the campus, with security personnel clashing with students who sought justice for the deceased student.

In response, KIIT publicly apologised and removed two officers from duty, describing their actions as "extremely irresponsible." The university stressed its commitment to inclusivity, stating, "We love our students and had never done a disservice to them."

The Odisha government has intervened by forming a high-level committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding Prakriti's death and the actions of the university. This move includes scrutinising the eviction of Nepali students and the propriety of university responses.

The committee, led by the Home Secretary, is tasked with providing insights into the policy and procedural adherence of the institution. The incident has also caught the attention of Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and the Indian Embassy in Nepal, both advocating for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Political responses within the region have been significant. The Odisha Assembly saw demands for a judicial inquiry and the arrest of KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has directed the university to "trace the whereabouts of Nepali students who were forced out," and to facilitate counselling services for those affected. The directive aims to ensure the well-being of displaced students and to restore normalcy on campus.

While addressing the ongoing issues, KIIT maintains that their actions were misinterpreted as dismissive towards Nepali students. The institution claimed that disruptions led to advisories for some students to return home temporarily.

KIIT reiterated its dedication to its diverse student body, which includes a significant number of Nepali students, and appealed for their return to academic activities. "We again appeal our Nepali students to join the regular academics with immediate effect," a university statement urged, aiming to rebuild trust and stability within the campus community.