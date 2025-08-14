Kishtwar cloudburst: At least 30 people, including 2 CISF personnel dead. Omar Abdullah cancels I-Day tea party, cultural events

A devastating cloudburst struck Chositi village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, claiming the lives of at least 30 individuals, including two CISF personnel. The calamity has prompted a large-scale rescue operation, with troops from the Indian Army's White Knight Corps and multiple teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) being mobilised.

The disaster occurred as many devotees gathered in the area for the annual Machail Mata Yatra, resulting in a substantial number of casualties. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on X that he has cancelled the Independence Day tea party and other cultural events in the wake of the Kishtwar tragedy.

"We have also decided not to go ahead with the cultural events during the morning Independence Day celebrations. The formal events - speech, march past etc will go ahead as planned," he further said.

As the relief efforts continue, Rahul Gandhi has expressed grief over the incident and appealed to Congress workers to assist those in need.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के किश्तवाड़ में बादल फटने से आई तबाही के कारण कई लोगों की मौत और कईयों के लापता होने की ख़बर बेहद दुखद है।



मैं प्रभावित परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं और लापता लोगों के जल्द मिलने की आशा करता हूं।



प्रशासन से आग्रह है कि राहत और बचाव कार्यों में… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2025

Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly Sunil Kumar Sharma highlighted the potential for extensive damage. "At the moment, I don't think anyone has exact figures but I believe there could be significant damage in the area," he noted.

Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad extended his condolences, urging prompt governmental response. "Deeply saddened by the cloudburst in Chositi, Kishtwar. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a post on X.

The incident has sparked broader concerns regarding local development practices. BJP leader Jehanzaib Sirwal criticised current projects, stating, "While development is essential, the ongoing projects, pursued without rigorous mechanisms or proper environmental assessments, pose a grave threat to our fragile ecosystem," urging for immediate regulatory checks.

Sirwal further warned of dire future consequences if the situation remains unchecked, stating, "If robust measures are not implemented even now, the consequences for Kishtwar and its people could be even more catastrophic in the years ahead."