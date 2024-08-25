Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI raids RG Kar Medical College ex-principal Sandip Ghosh's residence

The CBI on August 25 launched a search operation at the premises of former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the institute during his tenure, officials said.

The central investigating agency is also searching 14 other locations in the city, including that of the accused and their associates.

The CBI filed an FIR against Ghosh on August 24. The agency took over the probe from a state-constituted Special Investigation (SIT) in the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata during the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh after directions by the Calcutta High Court.

Ghosh resigned as the principal of the RG Kar Medical College two days after the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor’s body was found inside a seminar hall on August 9.

However, he was immediately appointed as the principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, a West Bengal government decision that was met with protests by students and tough questions by the Calcutta High Court.

Polygraph test of main accused

Meanwhile, the polygraph test of Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, is likely to be held on Sunday, CBI officials said.

“The polygraph test of Roy had to be postponed due to some technical reasons. It is likely to be held on Sunday inside the Presidency correctional home, where he is presently lodged. The polygraph test on six other persons was being done on Saturday,” a CBI official said.

Sanjoy Roy, the primary suspect in the tragic rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, broke down in a Kolkata court on Friday, this time claiming that he is “innocent”.

Roy, who has been in custody since his arrest by Kolkata Police on August 10, became visibly upset when questioned by the judge regarding his consent for a polygraph test.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has extended prohibitory orders near the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for an additional week, until August 31.

The orders, which were first imposed on August 18, restrict meetings and gatherings of more than five people in the designated area.