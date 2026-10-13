Kolkata Rajdhani gets a new First AC upgrade ahead of Durga Puja, here’s what passengers will get

Eastern Railway said the new floral comforters will be thoroughly washed and sanitised after every round trip. The measure is intended to ensure that passengers get freshly cleaned bedding during their journey.

In a statement, ER said: “This Durga Puja, Eastern Railway adds a special touch of elegance to your journey! Passengers travelling in 1st AC of the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will enjoy exclusive premium floral comforters, replacing standard blankets from 11th October 2026.”

The initiative is part of Eastern Railway's efforts to improve onboard facilities and enhance the passenger experience on the route.

A TOUCH OF FLORAL LUXURY, A GIFT OF COMFORT! This Durga Puja, Eastern Railway adds a special touch of elegance to your journey! 🎁 Passengers travelling in 1st AC of the Howrah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express will enjoy exclusive premium floral comforters, replacing standard blankets from 11th October 2026. 🧼 Freshness in Every Journey: Thoroughly washed and sanitised after every round trip, ensuring enhanced hygiene, comfort and a refreshing travel experience. 🌸 Eastern Railway: Celebrating the Festive Spirit with Comfort and Care! #EasternRailway #IndianRailways #HowrahRajdhani #DurgaPujaSpecial #FestiveComfort #PremiumTravel #PassengersFirst — Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) October 11, 2026

Why covered blankets were introduced in trains

Advertisement

The change comes against the backdrop of earlier efforts by the Ministry of Railways to address hygiene concerns related to blankets in AC coaches.

Last year, the Ministry of Railways launched a pilot initiative to provide covered blankets for passengers travelling in AC coaches. Blankets provided on trains are not washed after every journey in the same way as bed sheets or pillow covers. They are cleaned only once or twice a month.

Don't Miss: 'Will try to avoid mass layoffs, no pay increase': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu says outlook for software jobs is grim

To address this concern and make their use more hygienic, the Railways introduced covers for individual blankets.

Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express route and coaches

Advertisement

The Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, also known as the Kolkata Rajdhani Express, connects Kolkata with New Delhi. It was India's first Rajdhani Express and began its maiden journey on March 3, 1969.

When the train was first introduced, it had nine vacuum-braked coaches manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Perambur. The original rake included two power cars, five AC chair cars, one AC dining car and one First AC coach.

The train has since undergone several upgrades and now operates with Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches, which are designed to provide improved comfort and onboard facilities.

According to the coach composition provided by the railway, the train currently has 22 LHB coaches. These include two First AC coaches, six AC 2-tier coaches, 11 AC 3-tier coaches, one pantry car and two power cars-cum-luggage vans.

The Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express operates as train numbers 12301 from Howrah to New Delhi and 12302 from New Delhi to Howrah via Gaya. When it operates via Patna, the train runs as 12305 from Howrah to New Delhi and 12306 from New Delhi to Howrah.