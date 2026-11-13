HDFC's new fund can short stocks up to 25%: Can it make money when markets fall?

How does the long-short strategy work?

Unlike traditional long-only equity strategies, which primarily benefit from rising stock prices, a long-short approach combines investments expected to appreciate with positions designed to benefit from declining prices or offset portfolio risks.

HDFC's strategy proposes a core portfolio comprising debt securities, arbitrage opportunities and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

Around this core, the fund can use derivatives for hedging, earning option premiums and taking limited short positions.

Short exposure is capped at 25% of net assets, allowing the fund to potentially offset some losses during market corrections.

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However, short positions can also generate losses if markets move against them.

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Can it generate returns during market declines?

The strategy seeks returns from multiple sources, including interest income, arbitrage spreads, option premiums and selective participation in corporate events such as IPOs, buybacks, open offers and mergers.

Rather than relying entirely on market direction, HDFC aims to create a relatively steady return profile across flat, mildly rising and volatile markets.

Paul S Parampreet, Fund Manager–Equities, HDFC Asset Management Company, said, “Our focus is on building a portfolio that does not rely on a single source of return.”

He added, “While the core exposure is meant to anchor the portfolio, derivatives would allow us to manage risk actively and endeavour to benefit when volatility is elevated.”

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However, the strategy does not guarantee positive returns during market declines or protection against capital losses.

HDFC H-SIF Hybrid Long-Short Fund: Key details

Particulars Details Fund name H-SIF Hybrid Long-Short Fund Fund house HDFC Mutual Fund Investment category Specialized Investment Fund (SIF) Strategy Hybrid Long-Short (Arbitrage+) NFO opens November 13, 2026 NFO closes November 27, 2026 Minimum investment ₹10 lakh across SIF strategies at PAN level Accredited investors Minimum ₹10,000, subject to conditions Maximum short exposure 25% of net assets through derivatives Core investments Debt, arbitrage, REITs and InvITs Other opportunities IPOs, buybacks, mergers and open offers Return sources Interest income, arbitrage spreads, option premiums Subscription frequency Daily Redemption frequency Mondays and Wednesdays Exit load 0.5% within 90 days; nil thereafter

Who can invest?

The minimum investment is ₹10 lakh across SIF strategies at the PAN level. Accredited investors can invest ₹10,000, subject to applicable conditions.

Subscriptions are available daily, while redemptions are permitted on Mondays and Wednesdays.

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An exit load of 0.5% applies to redemptions or switches within 90 days, with no exit load thereafter.

HDFC recommends an investment horizon exceeding 18 months.

What are the risks?

Despite its hedging approach, the fund carries market, liquidity and capital-loss risks.

Investors should assess their risk appetite, liquidity requirements and investment horizon before committing funds, as derivatives-based strategies cannot eliminate market uncertainty.

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