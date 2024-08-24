Kolkata Rape and Murder case, violence against doctors has been a persistent problem in India, despite protection measures, the trend continues 

The rape and murder of a female postgraduate student doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has once again spotlighted the persistent violence faced by medical professionals within the Indian healthcare system.



Despite ongoing efforts to improve safety through legal reforms and enhanced security measures, doctors and medical staff continue to face significant threats, according to industry experts.



Violence Against Doctors: Cases That Shook the Nation



Recent years have seen several incidents that have driven the medical community and the public to demand more robust protections for healthcare workers. In 2019, Kolkata became the epicentre of such violence when Dr. Paribaha Mukherjee and a colleague were assaulted by a mob following the death of an elderly patient at NRS Medical College and Hospital. This attack triggered nationwide protests, disrupting medical services and highlighting the urgent need for enhanced protection for doctors.



In June 2021, a similar incident was seen in Hojai, Assam, where Dr. Seuj Kumar Senapati was attacked by a mob after a COVID-19 patient’s death. The attack, widely circulated on social media, led to arrests and a state government pledge to enforce stricter safety measures for healthcare workers.



Later that year, in July, a doctor in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was assaulted by relatives of a deceased COVID-19 patient. The attackers not only physically assaulted the medical staff but also vandalised hospital property, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for legal reform.



The issue persisted into May 2022, when a Delhi government hospital doctor was attacked by relatives of a patient who had died under contested circumstances. This incident further emphasised the ongoing safety concerns for healthcare professionals and the need for effective solutions.



Promises Made and Legislative Measures Taken



In response to these violent incidents, both state and national governments have pushed for stronger legal protections for doctors. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has been a leading advocate for a national law to impose penalties on those who commit violence against healthcare workers. This advocacy has been echoed by various state governments, resulting in new laws and amendments.



West Bengal, for example, passed the West Bengal Clinical Establishments (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Act, which includes provisions specifically aimed at protecting doctors and healthcare workers from violence. This law seeks to deter potential offenders through severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines.

Similarly, Maharashtra enacted an ordinance in 2021 designating violence against healthcare professionals as a non-bailable offence. Introduced amid a rise in attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic, this ordinance reflects the state’s commitment to safeguarding its medical community.



In addition to legislative measures, several states have pledged to bolster hospital security. Initiatives include the installation of CCTV cameras, deployment of additional security personnel, and establishment of police outposts in larger hospitals. Some states have also proposed quick-response teams to address incidents of violence more effectively.



Response to the Kolkata Case



Following the Kolkata incident and the resulting protests that disrupted medical services nationwide, the central government established a National Task Force (NTF) to address the safety and well-being of medical professionals. The Union Health Ministry tasked the NTF with developing recommendations to prevent violence and improve working conditions for healthcare workers.



Immediate proposed measures by the NTF include implementing triaging systems to identify high-risk areas such as emergency rooms and ICUs, installing screening systems at hospital entrances, and training security personnel in crowd management. Infrastructure recommendations include secure resting and duty rooms for medical staff, biometric and facial recognition systems for access control, and enhanced lighting and CCTV coverage throughout hospital premises.

In addition to physical security, the NTF plans to employ trained social workers to offer grief and crisis counselling in hospitals. Regular workshops will be held to equip staff with essential crisis management skills, and "Employees Safety Committees" will conduct quarterly audits of safety measures in each medical institution.



The NTF will also enforce the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, requiring hospitals to establish Internal Complaints Committees and organise sensitisation programmes. A 24/7 helpline will support medical professionals in distress.



As the NTF begins its work, it will consult with stakeholders and may provide further recommendations, including implementation timelines. This initiative is expected to enhance safety and working conditions for medical professionals across the country, with the medical community and public closely monitoring its impact.



The Ongoing Trend



According to a survey by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), 75% of doctors in India have experienced some form of physical or verbal violence during their careers, and 62.8% fear such violence. Recent studies reveal the severity of this issue and the need for action to protect healthcare professionals. This problem is not isolated but affects practitioners nationwide, from large metropolitan hospitals to smaller rural facilities.



A 2020 review identified multiple root causes behind the surge in violence. High patient expectations in an often-overburdened healthcare system have created a volatile environment. Miscommunication between doctors and patients exacerbates tensions, sometimes leading to aggressive encounters. Overcrowded hospitals, where doctors are stretched thin, further heighten stress levels on both sides. Addressing this issue requires a multi-dimensional strategy, including legal reforms, improved hospital security, better communication strategies, and public awareness campaigns aimed at shifting societal perceptions.



A 2019 study in a Delhi-based tertiary care hospital found frequent workplace violence, particularly against resident doctors. Verbal abuse was common, and physical assaults were not rare. The study calls for stricter security measures in hospitals and training for healthcare workers in managing potentially violent situations. These steps would not only protect doctors but also ensure a safer environment for all hospital staff and patients.

Further evidence from a 2018 systematic review and meta-analysis revealed a high prevalence of violence against doctors across diverse regions and healthcare settings in India. The need for a national policy to protect healthcare workers is evident, alongside better infrastructure and stronger legal frameworks to deter violence.



A 2017 study from the Indian Journal of Medical Research highlighted the issue of underreporting, with many incidents of violence being ignored or minimised. This study emphasises the need for comprehensive strategies involving legal protections and public awareness to address systemic failures and improve working conditions for healthcare workers.



Actions Taken and Punishments



Government efforts to combat violence against doctors have led to several arrests and legal actions. For example, in the Assam incident involving Dr. Seuj Kumar Senapati, multiple arrests were made, and the accused are currently facing trial under the Assam Doctor Protection Act. The severity of the crime has resulted in some of the accused being denied bail, demonstrating a strong judicial stance.

In West Bengal, those responsible for the 2019 assault on Dr. Paribaha Mukherjee were also apprehended and charged. This case not only led to legal proceedings but also prompted the state to implement stricter laws and enhance hospital security.



In Madhya Pradesh, the perpetrators who attacked the Indore doctor were arrested and charged under the state’s new law categorising such violence as a non-bailable offence. This legal framework has been crucial in ensuring serious consequences for those who commit violence against doctors.



While these measures represent progress, challenges remain in ensuring consistent enforcement and raising public awareness. The medical community continues to advocate for a national law providing uniform protection for healthcare workers across India. Until such a law is enacted, a combination of state-level legislation, increased security, and public education efforts will be vital in addressing this growing concern.



While condemning the recent act of medical violence in Kolkata, healthcare industry body NATHEALTH stated that doctors and healthcare providers require a safe operating environment to deliver care and save lives. "Any act of violence against doctors or healthcare workers is unacceptable. NATHEALTH extends solidarity with medical professionals and urges the Government and law enforcement agencies to take stringent measures to ensure their safety,” said NATHEALTH, the healthcare federation of India.