Kolkata rape-murder case: Postmortem report reveals 14 injuries, SC takes suo motu cognisance; top points

Kolkata rape-murder case: As protests continue over the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at Kolkaa’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the postmortem report has revealed extensive injuries on the body of the doctor.
Moreover, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the case and will take it up on August 20. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, for the third consecutive day and was asked to furnish details of the phone calls he made before, and after the incident at the hospital.
Here are the latest developments of the rape-murder case of the trainee doctor in Kolkata:
- According to the postmortem report, there were over 14 injuries on the victim's head, face, neck, arms, and genitals. The report also noted haemorrhaging in the lungs and blood clots in the body.
- The West Bengal government has announced several measures to enhance safety of women in workplaces, including the setting up of designated retiring rooms and CCTV-monitored 'safe zones' for women, especially those working night shifts.
- The Kolkata Police summoned TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, hours after he demanded that the CBI interrogate Kolkata police commissioner. Former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and two renowned doctors were summoned too for spreading misinformation as well as disclosing the identity of the victim.
- In the Supreme Court, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to hear the matteron Tuesday.
- Meanwhile, the doctors' strike in Delhi over the rape and murder of a medic at a state-run hospital in Kolkata entered its seventh day on Sunday, with non-emergency services, including OPD, remaining paralysed. Doctors started taking to the streets from Friday over the incident.
- Moreover, hundreds of women took to the streets in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal on Sunday night, demanding justice for the rape and murder of the doctor. Protests were held in Madhyamgram Chowmatha in North 24 Parganas, Siliguri, and Durgapur. Some protesters carried flaming torches, while others displayed placards, demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits and condemning alleged efforts by parts of the administration to shield them.
- The resident doctors' association of AIIMS wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday seeking his intervention for enactment of a central law via an ordinance to protect healthcare workers and institutions across the nation.
- The IMA announced that it ended the 24-hour protest that it had started on Saturday.