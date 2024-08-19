Kolkata rape-murder case: Postmortem report reveals 14 injuries, SC takes suo motu cognisance; top points

Kolkata rape-murder case: As protests continue over the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at Kolkaa’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the postmortem report has revealed extensive injuries on the body of the doctor.

Moreover, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the case and will take it up on August 20. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, for the third consecutive day and was asked to furnish details of the phone calls he made before, and after the incident at the hospital.

Here are the latest developments of the rape-murder case of the trainee doctor in Kolkata: