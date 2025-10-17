K'taka govt approves 117-km Bengaluru business corridor project to cut traffic by 40%. Details here

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved the 117-kilometre Bengaluru Business Corridor, previously known as the Peripheral Ring Road. The Rs 27,000 crore initiative is set for completion in two years and aims to reduce Bengaluru's traffic congestion by about 40%. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar highlighted that several compensation methods will be available to landowners affected by the project, aiming to facilitate consensus and avoid delays.

The corridor is positioned as a much-needed alternative to existing routes, addressing longstanding transit issues in the city.

Compensation options for landowners

Landowners can choose from four compensation options, including double the market value for their land or a share of developed land within BDA layouts. The Deputy Chief Minister stated, "If some landowners do not want commercial land, we will provide them 40% development land in BDA layouts. Only those with less than 20 gunta land will get cash compensation."

Land acquisition and project progress

The government will not allow any denotification of land. If landowners refuse to surrender their land, compensation will be deposited in court, and the project will proceed.

Shivakumar noted that the initial project cost of Rs 27,000 crore could drop below Rs 10,000 crore if more farmers opt for land-based compensation, reducing the financial burden on the state.

Toll and funding

Toll policies are yet to be finalised, but a toll system is likely. The project will be funded through a Rs 27,000 crore loan from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO).

Corridor route and design

The corridor will connect Tumakuru Road and Mysuru Road, passing through Yelahanka and Electronic City. Of the 117-kilometre stretch, 73 kilometres will pass through North Bengaluru, with the rest covering the southern parts of the city.

The road width has been reduced from 100 metres to 65 metres, matching the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. A five-metre corridor is reserved for a future metro line, and the remaining 35 metres of land will be returned to farmers as compensation.

Project background

Shivakumar remarked, "This project was gathering dust for two decades due to lack of political will. We are rewriting history by announcing such a big road project." The approval marks a shift in approach, combining infrastructure development with flexible compensation mechanisms.