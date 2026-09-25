Kutta Singh, Mahakutteshwar, Chewbacca Raza Singh: Which Delhi fat dog are you supporting?

And just like any serious election, this one has already produced campaign posters, loyal supporters, rival camps and accusations of paid PR - except the candidates are dogs.

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Kutta Singh vs Mahakutteshwar: The battle is ON

Among the names attracting attention are Kutta Singh, Mahakutteshwar, Gajinder, Gogo, Googoo, Monty, Bear and Laila. These contestants have been involved in some of the headline match-ups of the competition.

The biggest campaign noise so far appears to be around Kutta Singh, with supporters sharing posters and urging voters to back her. One social media post even appealed to international users to vote.

Meanwhile, Mahakutteshwar has emerged as another fan favourite, setting up what sounds less like a dog contest and more like the Delhi Assembly election, except nobody is promising free electricity, and the manifesto probably contains unlimited treats.

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There is even Chewbacca Raza Singh, who has attracted online attention from voters convinced the heavyweight contender could make a deep run.

The campaign season has everything

The organisers have divided the contest into multiple rounds. After the initial 64-dog field, the Round of 32 is being held on September 25, followed by the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the grand finale on September 29.

Polls open in the afternoon through Instagram Stories and remain available for 24 hours, meaning voters have plenty of time to perform their most important democratic duty: staring at pictures of extremely chunky dogs and choosing a favourite.

And yes, there is already political drama. Supporters have reportedly accused rival campaigns of rigged contests and heavily paid PR, while others are simply struggling to choose between the candidates because, frankly, they are all adorable.

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What does the winner get?

The competition has also attracted a surprise supporter. Blinkit has put an X post stating, "free treats for the winner."

full support to Kutta Singh from Rohini, free treats for the winner btw 🐶 woof woof pic.twitter.com/AbOQGIbQvK — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) September 25, 2026

That means the winner may not walk away with a trophy alone; free dog treats are now officially on the table, thanks to Blinkit. The company’s post has added another fun twist to Delhi’s unusual election season, where campaign promises involve snacks rather than manifestos.

With treats now up for grabs, the battle between Kutta Singh, Mahakutteshwar, Gajinder, Gogo, Googoo, Monty, Bear, Laila and other contenders is getting even more serious. Voters now have a very important question to answer: Which dog deserves Delhi’s top ‘fat dog’ crown and the treats that come with it?