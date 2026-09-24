Kenny the parrot’s Cybertruck covered in his own face sparks hilarious internet reactions

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What made the sight even more striking was the customised exterior of the electric vehicle. Almost the entire body of the Cybertruck had been wrapped with photographs of Kenny, effectively turning the bird into the face of the vehicle.

Kenny was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses during the ride, adding to the extravagant and playful appearance. The vehicle also appeared to be driving itself, making the scene look even more unusual.

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The Instagram post was captioned, “My parrot had his entire new Cybertruck wrapped.” The post quickly attracted attention, with viewers taking to the comments section to joke about the bird’s lifestyle.

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Social media reactions

One user wrote, "This bird got a Cybertruck and a private chauffeur. I got two kids and debt; I need to rethink some things"

Another user wrote, "Not a random parrot; it's a Tesla owner"

A third user wrote, "Omg, now I need to have the same for my pigeon and sparrow "

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A fourth user wrote, "Excuse me OP, but my blue front could see this while out driving with us and then what am I going to do when he wants our car to look like this too"