'Rent a Garba partner' ads flood social media ahead of Navratri; Ahmedabad cops issue warning over viral posts

According to social media posts, the advertisements offer different packages for people looking for a companion during Garba nights. Some posts mention prices ranging from ₹500 to ₹3,000 for shorter durations, while extended or all-night packages have been advertised for as much as ₹6,500.

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What are the ‘Rent A Garba Partner’ packages?

1. Silver Package - ₹1,000

Two hours at Garba

Matching outfits (optional)

Basic Garba lessons

A couple of selfies

Other companionship-related offerings mentioned in the posts

2. Gold Package - ₹1,500

Four hours at Garba

A couple of selfies

Matching outfits

Basic Garba lessons

Reels and photographs for Instagram

Additional companionship-related activities mentioned in the advertisement

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3. Platinum Package - ₹2,000

All-night Garba

Learn the best Garba moves

Couple photographs

Reels and Instagram content

Additional activities/companionship mentioned in the post

Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell begins probe

Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell ACP Hardik Mandakia said police initially found that some posts had been shared by genuine account holders, apparently to increase their social media reach, according to India Today. However, similar advertisements subsequently appeared across several other profiles, including posts containing what police described as AI-generated content.

The authorities are examining whether the advertisements are genuine promotional content, misleading posts or could potentially be linked to cyber fraud.

Police warning: Beware of payment links and QR codes

Ahmedabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cybercrime Branch) Lavina Sinha issued a specific warning to social media users. She said people should be cautious while responding to such advertisements, particularly when dealing with unknown profiles.

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“We are currently investigating the rent-a-partner posts on social media. We are checking if there is fraud or malafide intentions in such posts,” Sinha said to news agency IANS.

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She further warned that users could receive unknown payment links, QR codes or attachments while trying to book such services. Some attachments could potentially contain fraudulent links capable of compromising messaging applications or bank accounts.

Police have advised people not to transfer money to unverified accounts based solely on such social media advertisements. Anyone who has already made a payment or suspects that they have fallen victim to fraud has been advised to approach the nearest police station or the cybercrime branch.

The investigation is continuing, and police have yet to establish whether the viral advertisements represent genuine services or are being used as a possible vehicle for fraud.