'Lakshadweep is truly a feast for...': After PM Modi, Vice-President Dhankhar urges travellers to visit this hidden gem

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has joined the call to explore the serene beauty of Lakshadweep, describing the island cluster as "a feast for the eyes and the soul." In a post on social media on Saturday,

Dhankhar highlighted Lakshadweep's unique allure, saying, "Turquoise blue waters, pristine beaches, endless vistas and remarkable ecological harmony! Lakshadweep is truly a feast for the eyes and the soul, and a tourism hub of global stature. All must explore these hidden gems within Bharat and witness the treasures they offer before travelling to destinations abroad."

Related Articles

Dhankhar's appeal comes a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile visit to the islands last January. Modi's trip included underwater exploration and leisurely walks along the pristine beaches. Sharing his experiences, Modi called Lakshadweep a destination that embodies natural beauty and tranquility. "I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people,” PM Modi wrote after returning from Lakshadweep.

"For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling – what an exhilarating experience it was," he added, posting images of his undersea exploration.

"In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep’s tranquility is also mesmerising. It gave me an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians,” Modi shared, noting that the islands are not just about natural beauty but also about cultural and historical significance. “Lakshadweep is not just a group of islands; it’s a timeless legacy of traditions and a testament to the spirit of its people. My visit has been an enriching journey of learning and growing.”

And those early morning walks along the pristine beaches were also moments of pure bliss. pic.twitter.com/soQEIHBRKj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024

However, Prime Minister Modi's visit to Lakshadweep sparked a social media trend comparing the islands to the Maldives. Maldives' three deputy ministers criticised PM Modi for his post, inferring that it was an attempt to project Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

The disparaging remarks by the ministers drew flak in India, with many celebrities urging people to explore domestic tourist destinations instead of going to the Maldives. Prominent Indian personalities, including actors Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, as well as cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, rallied to support Lakshadweep.