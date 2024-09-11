Maldives ministers who mocked PM Modi’s Lakshadweep trip quit as Muizzu plans India visit

Two Maldivian ministers resigned on Tuesday, months after their suspension for remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ministers, Mariyam Shiuna and Malsha Shareef, had sparked controversy over their comments against the PM on social media.

The suspensions, ordered by pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu in January, were seen as part of his effort to manage relations with India, with whom he is seeking to rebuild ties.

Confirming Muizzu’s upcoming visit to India, his spokesperson Heena Waleed stated that the trip would happen “very soon,” although an exact date is yet to be finalized. “The President is scheduled to visit India very soon,” Waleed said, as quoted by The Sun Online.

She added, “As you are aware, such trips are scheduled for a time of maximum convenience to leaders of the two countries. Discussions regarding this are in progress.”

The resignations of the ministers were announced on the same day as Waleed’s confirmation of Muizzu’s potential visit to New Delhi. Official sources said the ministers cited “personal reasons” for their departure, and the timing comes ahead of the President's anticipated visit. There was no immediate update on the status of a third minister, who was also suspended in January.

The ministers’ criticisms of PM Modi on social media, particularly following his promotion of Lakshadweep as a tourist destination, sparked backlash from Indian celebrities, leading to calls for a tourism boycott—a major concern for the Maldives’ economy, which relies heavily on tourism.

Modi’s visit, where he posted images of himself snorkeling in the region, triggered these reactions, deepening the diplomatic strain between Male and New Delhi.

The resignations also follow Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s visit to the Maldives last month, his first since Indian troops were expelled from the archipelago in May. Muizzu, who has since softened his anti-India rhetoric, stated that he would not replace Indian forces with Chinese troops, signaling a shift in his approach as he balances the Maldives’ geopolitical position between India and China.