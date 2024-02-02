Supreme Court asks Hemant Soren to approach High Court instead

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a petition filed by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren against his arrest in a land fraud case. However, a special bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi, asked the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader to approach the Jharkhand High Court instead.

"Courts are for everyone. High courts are constitutional courts. If we permit one person, then we have to permit everyone," the top court observed.

Soren, who stepped down as chief minister, had approached the Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate.

Kapil Sibal, during the hearing argued that this is a case where discretion has to be exercised. Justice Khanna said, “It is apparent that he has been arrested and you are seeking amendment. So, move the High Court."

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED after being questioned for over seven hours in a land fraud case. Prior to his arrest, following his resignation as Jharkhand Chief Minister, Soren nominated JMM leader Champai Soren as the party's legislative party leader. Champai Soren is set to be sworn in as the new Jharkhand Chief Minister, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election and state assembly polls.

He has been allotted ten days by state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur to prove his government's majority. Thakur's party is a part of the JMM-led alliance, as is the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by Lalu Yadav.

