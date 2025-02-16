Last-minute FASTag recharges at toll booths may not be possible from Monday, here's why

Starting Monday, last-minute recharges at toll booths will not be possible if your FASTag is blacklisted. According to an NPCI circular issued on January 28, 2025, FASTag balance validation will follow stricter rules starting February 17.

Transactions will be declined with error code 176 and the user will be charged twice the toll fee as a penalty if the tag is blacklisted, has a low balance, or has been hotlisted for over 60 minutes before reaching the toll and remains in that status 10 minutes after arrival. However, if the issue is resolved within the final 60 minutes before reaching the toll or within 10 minutes after arrival, the transaction will go through.

Hence, recharging at the toll booth at the last minute could not be possible if your FASTag is blacklisted.

Previously, users could recharge their FASTag at the toll booth and continue their journey without issues. However, with the new rules, it is essential to check the FASTag status in advance. To prevent travel disruptions, users should ensure their FASTag has sufficient balance and that their KYC details are up to date.

FASTag can be blacklisted for reasons such as inadequate balance, expired KYC documents, and unresolved legal issues related to the vehicle. Until the problem is fixed, a blacklisted tag cannot be used at toll plazas.

How to unblock a blacklisted FASTag:

If your FASTag is blacklisted, follow these steps to restore its functionality:

Recharge your account with at least the required minimum balance.

Check your FASTag status to confirm the payment has been processed.

Wait for activation, as the system may take a few minutes to recognize the recharge.

With these new regulations, keeping your FASTag active and sufficiently funded is more important than ever. Plan ahead to avoid unnecessary penalties and toll payment issues during your travels.