'Liquor ban is nothing, but a sham': Prashant Kishor's big policy promise for Bihar

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor has announced that his government will scrap the ban on liquor within an hour if his new political party, Jan Suraaj, elected to power in Bihar. He criticised the current prohibition law, calling it a dhakosla (sham) by Nitish Kumar.

Kishor claimed that the prohibition has been ineffective, leading to illegal home deliveries of alcohol and depriving the state of Rs 20,000 crore in potential excise revenue. He also accused politicians and bureaucrats of benefiting from the illegal liquor trade.

Emphasising his belief in politics of merit, Kishor said he would not shy away from speaking against prohibition, unlike other parties that fear losing the votes of women. He held Nitish Kumar and his predecessor Lalu Prasad responsible for Bihar's current situation, with Congress and BJP also sharing the blame.

Kishor confirmed that Jan Suraaj will contest all 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly polls due next year. He stated, Let me make it clear that Jan Suraaj will contest all 243 seats, not one less. Kishor has previously handled poll campaigns for leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Aam Aadmi Party founder Arvind Kejriwal.