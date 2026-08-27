Live in Noida or commute to Delhi? This ₹4,526 crore project could change your daily route

The proposed project will be a mixed-use development featuring a convention and exhibition centre, retail spaces, offices, hotels, serviced apartments and residential facilities, according to a Moneycontrol report.

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The location is considered strategically important as it lies on the route connecting South Delhi to Noida through Kalindi Kunj. The project is expected to give a major boost to commercial activity in the area while creating a prominent entry point into Noida.

The Noida Authority has reportedly invited proposals from private companies through a Request for Proposal (RFP). The project will be developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Convention centre to be completed in 30 months

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Noida Authority General Manager SP Singh told the publication that the convention centre will have to be completed within 30 months of the project being awarded.

The entire development is targeted for completion and commencement within seven years. The report added that the project's layout and building plan have already received approval, potentially allowing construction to begin soon after the developer is selected.

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Retail, hotels and residential facilities

The proposed development will have dedicated spaces for multiple commercial and hospitality facilities. As per the RFP details cited by Moneycontrol, around 18,762 square metres has been earmarked for the convention centre, while the habitat centre and hotel will each occupy approximately 29,507 square metres.

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The project will also include around 65,437 square metres of retail space and approximately 1.10 lakh square metres for offices and serviced apartments.

A residential component spanning nearly 1.75 lakh square metres is also planned, although the residential portion will not exceed 40% of the overall built-up area. The development is expected to provide parking capacity for around 7,180 cars.

Private developer to build and operate project

Under the proposed PPP structure, the Noida Authority and the selected private developer will form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the project.

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The private partner will reportedly be responsible for designing, financing, constructing, operating and maintaining the development.

Noida Authority expects the project to generate significant revenue over the long term. The estimated revenue is around ₹6,890 crore after seven years, increasing to approximately ₹10,324 crore over 10 years and ₹17,292 crore over 15 years.