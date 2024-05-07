Lok Sabha election 2024: 25.41% voter turnout till 11 am, West Bengal records highest turnout

Voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is currently underway and picking up slowly and steadily. An overall voter turnout of around 25.41 per cent has been recorded on Tuesday till 11 am in all the 93 constituencies where more than 17 crore voters are exercising their right to franchise.

Related Articles

Of this, the highest turnout was recorded in West Bengal at 32.82 per cent, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 30.21 per cent. Goa also recorded a voter turnout of roughly 31 per cent as of 11 am on Tuesday. Chhattisgarh also recorded an overall voter turnout of around 30 per cent till 11 am on Tuesday, as per approximate trends.

Phase 3 voter turnout till 11 am

State/UT Voter turnout till 11 am (in %) Assam 27.34 Bihar 24.41 Chhattisgarh 29.90 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 24.69 Goa 30.94 Gujarat 24.35 Karnataka 24.48 Madhya Pradesh 30.21 Maharashtra 18.18 Uttar Pradesh 26.12 West Bengal 32.82

Mallikarjun Kharge on discrepancies in voting data

Meanwhile, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a letter to INDIA bloc leaders, questioned the Election Commission (EC) over alleged discrepancies in the voting data. He asked the INDI alliance leaders to question such discrepancies for "our only objective is to protect the culture of a vibrant democracy and the Constitution."

"As the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), it should be our collective endeavour to safeguard democracy and protect the independent functioning of the ECI. All the aforementioned facts force us to ask a question -- could this be an attempt to doctor the final results?" he asked.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are "visibly flustered and frustrated" by the voting trends and their dwindling prospects in the first two phases. Commenting on the BJP-led Central government, Kharge said: "The entire nation knows that an autocratic regime, drunk with power, can go to any extent to stay in the chair."