Lok Sabha election 2024: Ananya Pandey, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao cast their vote

Lok Sabha elections: Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey on Monday afternoon arrived with her father actor Chunky Pandey to cast her vote at a polling booth in Mumbai. Superstar Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were also spotted exercising their right to franchise.
Actors Gulshan Grover, Athiya Shetty, Varun Dhawan, and Bhumi Pednekar were also spotted showing their inked fingers. Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also cast their votes at a polling station in Mumbai.
Ranveer Singh and his wife actor Deepika Padukone and Emraan Hashmi have casted their votes in Mumbai during the fifth phase of polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Polling across all the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai-- Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central-- is currently underway.
Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun Tendulkar also cast their votes at a polling station in Mumbai. Bollywood actor Vidya Balan also exercised her right to franchise.
Hrithik Roshan, who will next be seen opposite Jr NTR in War 2, also cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai.
Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar, actor-director Farhan Akhtar, The Archies director Zoya Akhtar and industrialist Anil Ambani were among the early voters in Mumbai on Monday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also cast his vote at a polling booth in Thane.
Superstar Aamir Khan's children-- Ira Khan and Junaid Khan-- were also among the early voters in Mumbai. Noted lyricist Gulzar and his daughter filmmaker Meghna Gulzar were also seen casting their votes at a polling booth in Mumbai's Bandra.
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray as well as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray also cast their vote. Singer Kailash Kher, yesteryear actor Dharmendra also cast his vote at the Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu.
Actor Rajkummar Rao also cast his vote early in the morning. Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda as well as actor-entrepreneur Suniel Shetty were also seen casting their vote in Mumbai.
Moreover, Paresh Rawal, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Shriya Saran, filmmaker Kunal Kohli, wrestler Sangram Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Anita Raj were also among the early birds when it came to voting.
Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das, BJP's North Lok Sabha candidate Piyush Goyal, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, and Shiv Sena UBT Lok Sabha candidate from Mumbai South Arvind Sawant were also among the early voters.
(With PTI inputs)
