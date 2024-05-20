Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Check voter list, polling booth, Voter ID card details via SMS

As the phase 5 of voting for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is on, voters, especially young voters, might be searching their nearest polling booth. You can now find your polling booth online or using the SMS service. In the fifth phase, polling will take place across 49 constituencies in six states and two union territories. The results will be announced on June 4, 2024. Besides this, there may also be doubts as to whether a voter's name features in the voters' list or not. The voters can visit the NSVP as well as check their names in the voters' list through the SMS facility.

How to find your polling booth online

To find your polling booth online, visit the National Voters' Services Portal (NSVP) and select the 'Booth, AC and PC' option under 'Citizen Information'. Enter the necessary details and CAPTCHA code, and your polling booth information will be displayed. Ensure your name is listed in the voter registry before searching. The polling booth number and name displayed are the ones nearest to your address.

How to locate your polling booth via SMS

To locate your polling booth via SMS, type EPIC, followed by a space and your voter ID number, and send it to 51969 or 166. You will receive an SMS containing your polling booth's name and location. To vote, carry a voter ID card or the election slip issued by the ECI.

Documents needed to locate your nearest polling booth

Alternatively, you can use other documents like Passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, or Driving license.

How to check your name in voter list online

To check your name in the voter list, you need to log in to the NSVP Electoral Roll page. Select the state, district, constituency and language and enter the captcha code. After this, scroll down to view the polling station details and click on the blue arrow against your part details to download the voters' list.

How to check your name in voter list via SMS

In order to check your name in the voter list via SMS, you need to send a text message to 1950 in the format "EPIC voter ID number". Make sure that there is a space between EPIC and voter ID number. After this, you will receive a reply soon containing the information you requested.