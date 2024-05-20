Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting: Polling in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, 6 other states today. Check seats, key candidates here

Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is all set to take place on May 20 across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and 6 other states/union territories. In this phase of the general elections, voters in a total of 49 constituencies will exercise their right to franchise to decide the fates of 695 candidates in the fray.
Voting will take place in Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), Maharashtra (13 seats), Bihar (5 seats), West Bengal (7 seats), Jharkhand (3 seats), Odisha (5 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), and Ladakh (1 seat) in this phase. Polling across these seats is underway till 6 pm on Monday.
Lok Sabha elections: Check out constituencies where voting is taking place on May 20
|State/UT
|Constituencies
|Bihar
|Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Baramulla
|Ladakh
|Ladakh
|Maharashtra
|Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South
|Odisha
|Bargarh, Bolangir, Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Aska
|Uttar Pradesh
|Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda
|West Bengal
|Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Srerampur, Hooghly, Arambagh
|Jharkhand
|Chatra, Kodarma, Hazaribagh
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Key candidates to watch in phase 5
Uttar Pradesh
Amethi- Smriti Irani and Kishori Lal Sharma
Rae Bareli- Rahul Gandhi
Lucknow- Rajnath Singh
Kaiserganj- Karan Bhushan Singh
Maharashtra
Mumbai North- Piyush Goyal
Mumbai North-West- Ravindra Dattaram Waikar
Mumbai South- Arvind Sawant
Mumbai North-Central- Ujjwal Nikam and Varsha Gaikwad
Kalyan- Dr Shrikant Shinde
Bihar
Saran- Rohini Acharya and Rajiv Pratap Rudy
Hajipur- Chirag Paswan
Muzaffarpur- Raj Bhushan Choudhary
Jammu and Kashmir
Baramulla- Omar Abdullah
Jharkhand
Chatra- Krishna Nand Tripathi
Odisha Assembly elections 2024 voting
Simultaneously, polling is also being held in 35 Assembly constituencies in Odisha.
Lok Sabha election 2024 voting after May 20
With this phase, voting across Maharashtra will be over. After this, voting will take place in the sixth phase on May 25. In this phase, polling will take place across 57 constituencies in 7 states.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today