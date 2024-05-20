Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5 Voting: Polling in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, 6 other states today. Check seats, key candidates here

Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is all set to take place on May 20 across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and 6 other states/union territories. In this phase of the general elections, voters in a total of 49 constituencies will exercise their right to franchise to decide the fates of 695 candidates in the fray.

Related Articles

Voting will take place in Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), Maharashtra (13 seats), Bihar (5 seats), West Bengal (7 seats), Jharkhand (3 seats), Odisha (5 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), and Ladakh (1 seat) in this phase. Polling across these seats is underway till 6 pm on Monday.

Lok Sabha elections: Check out constituencies where voting is taking place on May 20

State/UT Constituencies Bihar Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur Jammu & Kashmir Baramulla Ladakh Ladakh Maharashtra Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South Odisha Bargarh, Bolangir, Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Aska Uttar Pradesh Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda West Bengal Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Srerampur, Hooghly, Arambagh Jharkhand Chatra, Kodarma, Hazaribagh

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Key candidates to watch in phase 5

Uttar Pradesh

Amethi- Smriti Irani and Kishori Lal Sharma

Rae Bareli- Rahul Gandhi

Lucknow- Rajnath Singh

Kaiserganj- Karan Bhushan Singh

Maharashtra

Mumbai North- Piyush Goyal

Mumbai North-West- Ravindra Dattaram Waikar

Mumbai South- Arvind Sawant

Mumbai North-Central- Ujjwal Nikam and Varsha Gaikwad

Kalyan- Dr Shrikant Shinde

Bihar

Saran- Rohini Acharya and Rajiv Pratap Rudy

Hajipur- Chirag Paswan

Muzaffarpur- Raj Bhushan Choudhary

Jammu and Kashmir

Baramulla- Omar Abdullah

Jharkhand

Chatra- Krishna Nand Tripathi

Odisha Assembly elections 2024 voting

Simultaneously, polling is also being held in 35 Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

Lok Sabha election 2024 voting after May 20

With this phase, voting across Maharashtra will be over. After this, voting will take place in the sixth phase on May 25. In this phase, polling will take place across 57 constituencies in 7 states.