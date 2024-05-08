PM Modi attacks RaGa on Sam Pitroda remark: 'Uncle in America abused people of India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi over Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda's controversial remarks.

While speaking on the diversity of India in a podcast, Pitroda referred to how people in the East looked like Chinese and those who live in the Southern part of the country resembled Africans. Modi called the statement an insult to several Indians on the basis of their skin colour.

Prime Minister Modi was addressing an election rally in Telangana's Warangal on Wednesday. PM Modi said the merit of a person cannot be decided on the basis of their skin colour.

"I can tolerate it when abuses are hurled at me, but not when they are hurled at my people. Can we decide a person's merit based on skin colour?" Modi said. Further, Modi also attacked Rahul Gandhi over this remark and said that nobody has the right to look down on Indians.

"Who permitted 'shehzaada' (prince in reference to Rahul Gandhi) to look down on my people like that? 'Shehzaade' you will have to answer. We will not accept this racist mentality," the Prime Minister added. Modi added that Rahul Gandhi takes advice from the uncle in America, who he calls his philosophical guide, referring to Sam Pitroda.

"I got to know that there is an uncle in America who is the philosophical guide of 'Shehzada' and just like the third umpire in cricket this 'Shehzada' takes advice from the third umpire. This philosophical uncle said that those who have black skin are from Africa. This means that you are abusing several people of the country on the basis of their skin colour," the Prime Minister said.

During his address at the Warangal rally, the Prime Minister also took aim at the Congress over Pitroda's contentious remark. "No matter what the colour of one's skin is, we are the people who worship Lord Krishna. I am very angry today. The people who keep the Constitution above their heads are insulting people on the basis of their skin colour," Modi said.

Meanwhile, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said on Pitroda's statement that the Congress has been doing 'divide and rule' politics. He added that he will consult experts on the legal action that can be taken against Sam Pitroda's comment. While speaking to ANI, Singh said: "This is very irresponsible and he exposed that he does not know the geographical composition of India. Congress has been doing this 'divide and rule' policy. How can he say that the people from the Northeast are like Chinese?"

Reiterating that people living in the northeastern part of India are also Indians, the Manipur CM said: "We are a part of India, we do not belong to China. We are just Indians, all the Northeast people live together. How can he give such a racist comment? I highly condemn this type of racist words used by him. I will consult the legal expert if we can sue against the remark given by the Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress..."