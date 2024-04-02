Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Drug-free Coimbatore among BJP candidate Annamalai's promises. Details here

2024 Lok Sabha election: K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP president and the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Coimbatore, on Monday promised that if he wins the seat in the upcoming general elections, he will make the city drug-free. For this, Annamalai said that the BJP will set up the offices of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Coimbatore.

While the NIA will ensure the safety and peace of the people of Coimbatore, the NCB will protect the youth from drugs and create a "drug-free Coimbatore," the firebrand BJP leader said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Necessary steps will be taken to set up two offices in Coimbatore-- National Investigative Agency (NIA) office to maintain the safety and peace of the people of Coimbatore and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to protect the youth of Coimbatore from drugs and create a drug-free Coimbatore," the post read.

Not only this, Annamalai also said that if he wins from Coimbatore, the Sanganur Railway Under Bridge will be constructed to ensure ease of commuting for the public. He further said that the construction of the Sanganur Railway Under Bridge has been a long standing demand of the people of Coimbatore.

He said that building flyovers as well as the expansion of road networks will be one of the key focus areas of the BJP if it wins in the constituency. "Sanganur Railway Under Bridge will be constructed as a long time demand of the people. With the help of the Prime Minister of India, we will take Coimbatore to the path of development like flyovers and road expansion," Annamalai mentioned.

Annamalai attacks Dravidian parties

The BJP leader, who gained prominence due to his DMK files expose and the En Mann En Makkal yatra, blamed Dravidian parties in the state of depriving Coimbatore of development for the last 20 years. Amping up his attack on the regional parties, he said that the party has been deceiving people by making false promises election after election.

"How can the Dravidian parties, who have stalled the development of the Coimbatore parliamentary constituency for the last 20 years, keep the promises they are making now? They have been deceiving the people by making fake promises in every election without carrying out any development works for Coimbatore for all these years," Annamalai wrote.

He also urged the people of Coimbatore to vote for the BJP and ensure his win by a huge margin. "Without believing their lies, the people of Coimbatore, regardless of party, will vote for the lotus symbol and make me, Annamalai win by a huge margin, and will definitely prove that Coimbatore is a stronghold of nationals," he added.

Annamalai's chances at winning Coimbatore

Coimbatore is considered to be a communist stronghold in Tamil Nadu. The BJP has had it tough on this one historically. Annamalai himself admitted in a recent interview with news agency ANI that winning this seat is a challenge as every party has its voter base solidified there.

He further said that the BJP's fortunes could shine in the constituency as the BJP's development policies have reached the industry and the beneficiaries of Coimbatore in the last 10 years.

Furthermore, Annamalai also took a jibe at the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK. As soon as the BJP announced Annamalai's candidature, the DMK withdrew the communist candidate and fielded their own candidate instead.

Commenting on this, he said DMK played an "interesting game" since they knew the BJP is going to pose a strong challenge as the communists would never cede Coimbatore. "DMK has taken that seat back because DMK believes by sheer muscle power and money power they can take that seat away from anybody," he said.

Coimbatore Lok Sabha election trends

Previously, the seat has been seven times by the Left, five times by the Congress, twice by the DMK and the Congress and only once by the AIADMK. The BJP emerged as the second biggest winner on the seat in the 2004, 2014 and 2019 general elections.