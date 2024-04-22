JDS-BJP merger buzz: Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy clears air, says...

Lok Sabha elections 2024: HD Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Mandya Lok Sabha candidate, spoke on the speculations of a merger of the Janata Dal (Secular) with the BJP. Kumaraswamy said that if everything goes smoothly, there is no question of the JDS being absorbed into the BJP, while adding both the parties will work together.

In January this year, Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar slammed Kumaraswamy and claimed that his party was eyeing a merger with the BJP. In November last year, Kumaraswamy said he has no plans to merge the JDS with the BJP.

"There is no question of merging our party with any other party. Categorically, I am telling you. There is no question. If the BJP treats us well and everything goes smoothly, there is no question of JDS being absorbed into the BJP. We will work together," the former Karnataka CM told news agency ANI in an interview.

Taking a jibe at the incumbent Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy said, "I would like to tell Siddaramaiah that even if 100 Siddaramaiahs come against us, they can't do anything to our party. They can't damage it."

In 2006, Kumaraswamy walked out of the JDS-Congress coalition with 42 MLAs, much to the chagrin of his father, former PM and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda. At the time, Kumaraswamy cited the JDS-Congress as a threat to the party and formed the government with the BJP.

Hitting back at Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge's remark where he slammed the JDS for joining hands with the BJP and said the party should drop the word 'secular' from its name, Kumaraswamy accused the Congress of misusing the caste composition.

"What is the meaning of secularism? I wanted to question the Congress. Every day, they are misusing the caste composition; they are using the caste composition and they wanted to get benefit from it for their party," he said.

Citing Tamil Nadu's ruling party DMK, Kumaraswamy said, "According to me, there is no meaning to secularism or communalism. For example, let's talk about DMK. They joined hands with the Centre, with both the Congress and the BJP. Whatever the reason was, they took the decision in their own interest, not for secularism or communalism."

Recalling his experience of working with the Congress as well as the BJP, Kumaraswamy said it was a sweet and a bitter experience working with both the national parties. He said from 2004-06, the JDS supported Congress, which was rejected by people at times. He added that the Congress got 62 seats whereas the JDS got 58.

"As Congress was running the Central government, they said that they were not going to give the Chief Minister's post to the JDS. Ultimately, we came together to avoid the BJP from coming to power," he recalled. He further said that the way Congress treated him after coming to power in 2004 was a "bad experience".