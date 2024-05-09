Lok Sabha Lok Elections 2024: Akhilesh, Yusuf, Mahua, and more - key candidates in Phase 4

The fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections will be held on May 13 in 96 seats across nine states and one union territory.

During this round, voters from all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh and 17 constituencies in Telangana, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 in West Bengal, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar and Jharkhand, 4 in Odisha, and one in Jammu and Kashmir will be exercising their fundamental right to vote.

Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj seat is in focus as the president of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav will be contesting from the seat. He is contesting against Bhartiya Janata Party's Subrat Pathak.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal will again be in focus in this phase as Trinamool Congress' leader Mahua Moitra will be contesting from the Krishnanagar constituency.

Here's the list of key faces to look out for in Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections.

Name of the leader Constituency Akhilesh Yadav (party president) Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh), BSP Yusuf Pathan (ex-crickter) Baharampur (West Bengal), TMC: Pathan is up against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary Mahua Moitra Krishnanagar (West Bengal), TMC Giriraj Singh (Union minister) Begusarai (Bihar), BJP YS Sharmila Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Congress: Sharmila is state CM YS Jagan Reddy's sister Arjun Munda (Union Minister) Khunti (Jharkhand), BJP Shatrughan Sinha (actor-politician) Asansol (West Bengal), TMC Madhavi Latha (actor-turned-politician) Hyderabad (Telangana), BJP

After this, voting will take place in subsequent phases on May 20, May 25 and June 1. Lok Sabha election results 2024 will be declared on June 4, three days after the last phase of voting.