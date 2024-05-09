scorecardresearch
Business Today
News
India
Lok Sabha Lok Elections 2024: Akhilesh, Yusuf, Mahua, and more - key candidates in Phase 4

Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj seat is in focus as the president of the  Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav will be contesting from the seat. He is contesting against Bhartiya Janata Party's Subrat Pathak. 

Lok Sabha Polls Phase 4: key candidates Lok Sabha Polls Phase 4: key candidates

The fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections will be held on May 13 in 96 seats across nine states and one union territory. 

During this round, voters from all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh and 17 constituencies in Telangana, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 8 in West Bengal, 8 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Bihar and Jharkhand, 4 in Odisha, and one in Jammu and Kashmir will be exercising their fundamental right to vote. 

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal will again be in focus in this phase as Trinamool Congress' leader Mahua Moitra will be contesting from the Krishnanagar constituency. 

Here's the list of key faces to look out for in Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections.

Name of the leader Constituency
Akhilesh Yadav (party president) Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh), BSP
Yusuf Pathan (ex-crickter) Baharampur (West Bengal), TMC: Pathan is up against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary
Mahua Moitra Krishnanagar (West Bengal), TMC
Giriraj Singh (Union minister) Begusarai (Bihar), BJP
YS Sharmila Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Congress: Sharmila is state CM YS Jagan Reddy's sister
Arjun Munda (Union Minister) Khunti (Jharkhand), BJP
Shatrughan Sinha (actor-politician) Asansol (West Bengal), TMC
Madhavi Latha (actor-turned-politician) Hyderabad (Telangana), BJP

After this, voting will take place in subsequent phases on May 20, May 25 and June 1. Lok Sabha election results 2024 will be declared on June 4, three days after the last phase of voting. 

Published on: May 09, 2024, 2:34 PM IST
