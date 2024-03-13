Lok Sabha polls 2024: Will BJP field Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal? Details here

Manohar Lal Khattar, the former chief minister of Haryana, resigned along with his cabinet ministers. The senior BJP leader hinted at a possible role in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP leadership has indicated that Khattar might be given another responsibility soon.

Khattar also mentioned that the JJP has decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections separately. There are speculations that Khattar might contest from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

"Maybe it is about Lok Sabha polls. I think it is possible... whatever the parliamentary board (of BJP) decides, I will abide by it," Khattar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Nayab Singh Saini, an OBC leader from BJP, replaced Khattar as the new chief minister of Haryana. Khattar expressed his happiness over the appointment of Saini, who he considers a friend.

"As the Lok Sabha elections are near, the parliamentary board decided to bring new leadership and Saini was chosen as the new leader. I am happy that new leadership has come," Khattar said.

He also stated that the BJP aims to win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and give them to "Modi ji's kitty". Khattar also claimed that the JJP must have spoken to the BJP's central leadership over this issue. He further claimed he has information that the JJP has decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls separately.

The JJP, on the other hand, has decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections independently. In another development, the BJP broke its alliance with the JJP in Haryana, and Nayab Saini was sworn in as the new chief minister.

Saini claims to have the support of 48 MLAs, and is expected to prove his majority in the upcoming assembly session. The BJP, which has the support of six independent MLAs, is expected to see five JJP MLAs cross over to their side.

The BJP's decision to replace Khattar with Saini comes ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The JJP, which had a disagreement with the BJP over seat sharing, has decided to contest all 10 seats on its own.