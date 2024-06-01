Lok Sabha Polls Phase 7: Voter Turnout at 1 pm stands at 40.09%, Himachal Pradesh records highest voting percentage, Bihar records the lowest

In the Lok Sabha elections phase 7, by 1 pm the total voter turnout has reached 40.09 percent, with Himachal Pradesh continuing to lead the way with 48.63 percent.

However, Odisha seems to have picked up the pace as the voting percentage till 1 pm was recorded around 37.80 percent. The state had the least voter turnout till 11 am.

Now, trailing far behind, recording the lowest voter turnout of 35.65 percent in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand, which continues in second place, closely following Himachal Pradesh, has recorded the voter turnout of 46.80 per cent.

Check the voting percentage till 1 pm of 8 states and union territories in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 below.