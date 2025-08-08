'Look forward to hosting him later this year': PM Modi confirms Vladimir Putin's India visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he is looking forward to hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin in India later this year. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said he thanked President Putin for sharing updates on the situation in Ukraine.

He further said that he had a “very good and detailed conversation” with Putin. In this conversation, the two leaders also took stock of the progress in bilateral cooperation between India and Russia.

The two leaders also reviewed key areas of the India-Russia partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between the two nations.

The development comes a day after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said in Moscow that New Delhi is "excited and delighted" about Putin's upcoming visit to India. He also called past Indo-Russian summits as 'watershed moments' in bilateral ties.

Ajit Doval went to Russia to hold crucial talks on bilateral energy and defence ties. His visit to Russia came amid tensions between India and the US over additional 25 per cent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on India due to New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil.

The additional duties take the overall tariff on Indian imports to 50 per cent. India has repeatedly maintained that its energy procurement from Russia is driven by national interest and to ensure availability of affordable fuel to Indian consumers.

Earlier this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that President Vladimir Putin will visit India in 2025, marking his first trip to the country since the Ukraine conflict began in February 2022.

In April, Lavrov stated that preparations for the visit are in progress, though he did not provide a specific date.

Putin’s last visit to India took place in December 2021, just before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. If the upcoming visit takes place in the latter half of 2025 as anticipated, it would be his first in nearly four years.

India has avoided openly criticising Russia’s actions in Ukraine, instead urging a return to dialogue and diplomacy, maintaining that the conflict cannot be resolved through warfare.