LPG, CNG, PNG prices on today (October 6): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG and PNG prices vary by city due to differences in taxes, transportation costs and local gas distribution networks. While domestic LPG prices are generally revised less frequently, commercial LPG rates are more closely linked to market conditions and are revised periodically.

MUST READ: Europe enters winter with gas storage at 71%, raising fears of supply shortages and higher prices

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 6

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Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 6

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,810 Bengaluru 2,898 Hyderabad 3,065 Mumbai 2,764.50 Chennai 2,983 Kolkata 2,954 Jaipur 2,839 Noida 2,810 Gurugram 2,828 Chandigarh 2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 6

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Advertisement Mumbai 88 Chennai 97.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 97.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 6

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 56 Mumbai 52 Chennai 52 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 51.50 Noida 49.46 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 57.48

US-Iran war update

President Trump signed an executive order to ease limits on the tax-free use of red dye diesel, a decision he said would save "millions" for farmers and drive down the cost of all goods as war with Iran continues to drive up fuel prices.

"The typical trucker will save more than $100 every time they fill up," Trump said as per CBS News, signing the executive order onstage before a crowd in Grand Island, Nebraska, located in the solidly conservative south-central part of the state.

SEE WHY: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels

The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, hovered more around $100 a barrel as Yemen's Saudi-backed government and Iran's Houthi allies battled over control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and amid conflicting reports about a vital Saudi pipeline being hit in a fresh strike.

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Maritime intelligence firm Kpler said over the weekend that Middle East oil exports from nations other than Iran surpassed pre-war levels in September despite ongoing Iranian threats to the Strait of Hormuz.