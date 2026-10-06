LPG, CNG, PNG prices on today (October 6): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG and PNG prices vary by city due to differences in taxes, transportation costs and local gas distribution networks. While domestic LPG prices are generally revised less frequently, commercial LPG rates are more closely linked to market conditions and are revised periodically.
MUST READ: Europe enters winter with gas storage at 71%, raising fears of supply shortages and higher prices
14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 6
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 6
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,810
|
Bengaluru
|
2,898
|
Hyderabad
|
3,065
|
Mumbai
|
2,764.50
|
Chennai
|
2,983
|
Kolkata
|
2,954
|
Jaipur
|
2,839
|
Noida
|
2,810
|
Gurugram
|
2,828
|
Chandigarh
|
2,833
CNG prices in major cities on October 6
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
97.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
97.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
93.80
PNG prices across major cities on October 6
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
56
|Mumbai
|
52
|
Chennai
|
52
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
51.50
|
Noida
|
49.46
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
57.48
US-Iran war update
President Trump signed an executive order to ease limits on the tax-free use of red dye diesel, a decision he said would save "millions" for farmers and drive down the cost of all goods as war with Iran continues to drive up fuel prices.
"The typical trucker will save more than $100 every time they fill up," Trump said as per CBS News, signing the executive order onstage before a crowd in Grand Island, Nebraska, located in the solidly conservative south-central part of the state.
SEE WHY: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels
The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, hovered more around $100 a barrel as Yemen's Saudi-backed government and Iran's Houthi allies battled over control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and amid conflicting reports about a vital Saudi pipeline being hit in a fresh strike.
Maritime intelligence firm Kpler said over the weekend that Middle East oil exports from nations other than Iran surpassed pre-war levels in September despite ongoing Iranian threats to the Strait of Hormuz.