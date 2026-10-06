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LPG, CNG, PNG prices on today (October 6): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on today (October 6): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Commercial LPG rates are revised more frequently than domestic cylinder prices, which are generally kept stable for longer periods.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 8:49 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices on today (October 6): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesThe rates of 14.2-kg domestic cylinders have been kept unchanged despite global energy markets being on the edge.

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Domestic LPG, CNG and PNG prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on October 6, providing some relief to household consumers despite elevated global energy prices. Meanwhile, commercial LPG cylinder prices continue to reflect the price hike announced on October 1, increasing operating costs for restaurants, hotels and other businesses.

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Global crude oil prices remain volatile amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, raising concerns over higher import costs for India. Any sustained increase in international energy prices could put pressure on domestic fuel costs in the coming weeks, although household LPG, CNG and PNG rates currently remain stable in most major cities.

LPG, CNG and PNG prices vary by city due to differences in taxes, transportation costs and local gas distribution networks. While domestic LPG prices are generally revised less frequently, commercial LPG rates are more closely linked to market conditions and are revised periodically.

MUST READ: Europe enters winter with gas storage at 71%, raising fears of supply shortages and higher prices

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 6

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Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 6 

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,810

Bengaluru

2,898

Hyderabad

3,065

Mumbai

2,764.50

Chennai

2,983

Kolkata

2,954

Jaipur

2,839

Noida

2,810

Gurugram

2,828

Chandigarh

2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 6

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

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Mumbai

88

Chennai

97.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

97.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 6

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

56
Mumbai

52

Chennai

52

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

51.50

Noida

49.46

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

57.48

US-Iran war update

President Trump signed an executive order to ease limits on the tax-free use of red dye diesel, a decision he said would save "millions" for farmers and drive down the cost of all goods as war with Iran continues to drive up fuel prices.

"The typical trucker will save more than $100 every time they fill up," Trump said as per CBS News, signing the executive order onstage before a crowd in Grand Island, Nebraska, located in the solidly conservative south-central part of the state.

SEE WHY: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels

The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, hovered more around $100 a barrel as Yemen's Saudi-backed government and Iran's Houthi allies battled over control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and amid conflicting reports about a vital Saudi pipeline being hit in a fresh strike.

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Maritime intelligence firm Kpler said over the weekend that Middle East oil exports from nations other than Iran surpassed pre-war levels in September despite ongoing Iranian threats to the Strait of Hormuz.

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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 8:49 AM IST
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