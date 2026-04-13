LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, April 13: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: The US decision to impose a blockade on all maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports following failed peace talks in Islamabad has raised concerns about LPG, CNG, and PNG prices. This move is expected to impact the global energy market, directly affecting India, which imports a large part of its energy through the Strait of Hormuz.

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India depends on West Asian countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar for over 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG imports. This reliance makes the domestic energy market vulnerable to developments in the region.

Recently, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi rose by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50, while domestic LPG prices remained steady at Rs 913. The commercial price increase from April 1 is linked to a 44 per cent rise in the Saudi Contract Price, which went up from $542 per tonne in March to $780 per tonne in April.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 13

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 13

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Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320

CNG prices across major cities on April 13

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 93.50 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97

PNG prices across major cities on April 13

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

Oil marketing companies are currently facing an under-recovery of Rs 380 per cylinder due to subsidised domestic LPG prices. Despite this, India’s domestic LPG rates remain among the lowest in the region compared to neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

To ensure fuel availability amid disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict, India has increased the supply of smaller 5-kg LPG cylinders and sped up the rollout of piped natural gas (PNG) connections. Since March 23, over 13 lakh 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders have been sold, with daily sales exceeding 100,000 units, improving access for migrant workers and low-income consumers.

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Additionally, more than 424,000 new PNG connections have been activated since March, with over 30,000 consumers surrendering LPG connections as part of the transition. The six-week-long war in West Asia has disrupted global energy supplies, affecting India’s imports of half its crude oil, 40 per cent of its gas, and 85-90 per cent of its LPG from the region.

While India has managed crude oil shortfalls by sourcing from other regions, LPG supplies have been impacted. The government has prioritised LPG supply to domestic households, reducing allocations to commercial users such as hotels and restaurants. To address shortfalls for consumers without subsidised LPG connections, the supply of market-priced 5-kg cylinders has been increased, with daily sales rising from about 77,000 cylinders in pre-crisis February to over 1 lakh in recent weeks.

Domestic LPG supplies remain stable overall, with no reported stockouts and over 52 lakh cylinders delivered on April 11. Online bookings account for approximately 98 per cent of demand, and delivery authentication systems cover 93 per cent of transactions to prevent diversion. Commercial LPG availability has been restored to about 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, supported by targeted allocations and increased supply measures.

The government has also prioritised natural gas allocation, ensuring full supply for household PNG and CNG transport, while increasing supplies to fertiliser plants to about 95 per cent of recent average consumption, aided by additional LNG imports.