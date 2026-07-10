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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 10: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 10: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 10: Transit patterns on July 7 showed a sharp increase in dark crossings, with only one vessel visibly transiting via the route along the Omani coast.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026 8:39 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 10: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 10: Check latest rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns about a possible rise in LPG, CNG and PNG prices have resurfaced after the United States and Iran resumed strikes against each other, renewing worries over the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for energy supplies. The concern has come even as the prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas remained unchanged for the month, and commercial LPG was made cheaper after supplies returned to normal.

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US President Donald Trump said the peace deal with Iran was "over", and within hours of declaring the June 17 memorandum of understanding effectively dead, the US launched a fresh and larger wave of military strikes against Iran on Wednesday. The strikes targeted facilities across Iran's southern coast, with the stated aim of protecting commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 10

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 10

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Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,930

Bengaluru

3,021

Hyderabad

3,191

Mumbai

2,885.50

Chennai

3,106

Kolkata

3,081.50

Jaipur

2,957.50

Noida

2.930

Gurugram

2,947.50

Chandigarh

2,954.50

MUST READ | Using LPG? How 25-, 45-day booking limits and 30-day PNG exit rule could affect you

CNG prices across major cities on July 10

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 93.50

Jaipur

96

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 10

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Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

The US military said it had resumed hostilities despite the preliminary peace agreement and ongoing talks. Iranian media reported explosions around Qeshm and Sirik in the south, describing them as the first strikes against Iran since late last month. The US said the latest strikes were in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. 

However, before the re-escalation of hostilities, Indian Oil had cut the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders from July 1, marking the first reduction in 2026. The cut ranged from ₹173 to ₹183.50 across cities. 

The government had also restored commercial LPG supplies to hotels, restaurants and other businesses had been restored to pre-crisis levels after supply concerns eased. 

DON'T MISS | India's Nanda Devi only inbound LPG vessel at Hormuz as dark transits rise

Shipping data also reflected caution in the region. The India-flagged Nanda Devi was the only inbound LPG carrier at the Strait of Hormuz and was headed to Qatar's Ras Laffan for loading. Total transits through the Strait of Hormuz remained steady at 47 on July 7, while there was a jump in dark crossings, according to S&P Global MINT and S&P Global Commodities at Sea.

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Transit patterns on July 7 showed a sharp increase in dark crossings, with only one vessel visibly transiting via the route along the Omani coast. Overall, 36% of crossings during the day were carried out while operating dark, compared with a July-to-date average of 21%.
 

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Published on: Jul 10, 2026 8:39 AM IST
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