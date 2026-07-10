Plumbers earning more than engineers? This Indian's Australia experience has the internet talking

An Indian man living in Australia has sparked a wide online discussion after posting an Instagram video praising the pay, dignity and social respect afforded to trade workers—such as plumbers, electricians and carpenters—in Australia and contrasting that with attitudes he says persist in India.

In the clip, identified by the user as Addy Khaneja, he says trades in Australia are not only lucrative but aspirational. “Back in India, when we were growing up, if someone did not study well, people would often say, ‘You will end up becoming a plumber, carpenter or something like that,’” Khaneja says in the video. “But here, many children actually dream of becoming plumbers, electricians or carpenters. And honestly, it makes sense because these jobs pay really well here.”

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Khaneja points to high earnings for skilled tradespeople in Australia. “If you are an electrician or a plumber here, you can easily make more than $120,000. A construction manager can earn up to $200,000,” he says, adding an anecdote about a local carpenter who resolved a lock issue in 15 minutes and charged $150.



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A comparison with India

Contrasting the Australian example with India, Khaneja names a hypothetical local carpenter, "Bhupinder", and suggests he would likely earn the equivalent of about $150 a month in India. “Now I sometimes think, as probably the first Indian parent who feels this way, I do not want my child to become an engineer or a doctor. I would rather say, ‘Go and learn carpentry first, so I can stop paying $150 for a 15‑minute job,' he says.

Respect and flexibility for trades

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Khaneja also emphasised the social standing and mobility that trade skills provide in Australia. “And the best thing here is the respect. There is a lot of respect for trades and for people who work with their hands. In India, you usually do not see electricians, plumbers or carpenters getting that kind of respect,” he said. He added that knowing a trade can make relocation easier: “If I knew a trade, I could live in any city in Australia with my eyes closed and still earn the same money, if not more.”

Social media reactions

The video is captioned “This is just my opinion on trade jobs like plumbing, carpentry, and electrician jobs in Australia! I wish there was the same respect in India as well,” drew a variety of responses. Some viewers agreed, with one writing, “Exactly. It’s all about mindset and the value people place on skills.”

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Another user noted population differences as a factor behind contrasting incomes. Several commenters expressed regret for not pursuing vocational courses: “You’re absolutely right. I wish I had done a course like this too,” one wrote.