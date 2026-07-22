LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 22: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns about LPG, CNG and PNG pricing have increased amid the escalating US-Iran conflict, even though retail rates for 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders, CNG and piped natural gas remained unchanged for more than a month. Attention has also turned to commercial LPG rates, which were cut after a brief period of stability and are now under scrutiny as the conflict deepens.

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The concern is centred on energy supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments, as vessel crossings have fallen sharply because of worsening regional security and recent military action by the US and Iran. The Houthis have announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia and, while it is unclear how they will enforce it, there have been reports that the Bab al-Mandeb Strait could also be shut. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed since late February, any disruption at Bab al-Mandeb could block up to 25% of the world's oil and gas supply.

Oil prices inched higher in early trading on Wednesday amid intensifying fears of further supply disruptions. Brent crude futures rose 0.55%, or 50 cents, to $91.51 after markets opened on Wednesday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.36%, or 30 cents, ​to $84.64 in low volume trading.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 22

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 22

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,930 Bengaluru 3,021 Hyderabad 3,191 Mumbai 2,885.50 Chennai 3,106 Kolkata 3,081.50 Jaipur 2,957.50 Noida 2.930 Gurugram 2,947.50 Chandigarh 2,954.50

MUST READ | Using LPG? How 25-, 45-day booking limits and 30-day PNG exit rule could affect you

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CNG prices across major cities on July 22

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 109 Mumbai 86 Chennai 97 Kolkata 99.50 Jaipur 96 Noida 91.70 Gurugram 88.12 Chandigarh 98.75

PNG prices across major cities on July 22

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, said the supply crisis has affected economies worldwide, especially in Asia, which depends heavily on energy from the Strait of Hormuz. He said Japan and South Korea have been affected, but developing countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and India have suffered the most.

Birol also highlighted possible health risks in developing countries, particularly for women. He said many households have shifted to alternative cooking fuels such as dung and wood because petroleum products have become unaffordable, and these fuels produce more hazardous emissions.

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Complicating matters are Asian refiners who are seeking to ship crude oil from Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port through the Suez Canal and around Africa after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they would impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia. Analysts and industry experts have warned that shipping west towards Egypt from Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu, through the Suez Canal and around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa, could take as much as four additional weeks and raise freight and fuel costs compared with the usual eastward route from Yanbu to the Arabian Sea.

Ship-tracking data from LSEG and Kpler showed on Tuesday that the Liberia-flagged vessel Rodos, which loaded crude at Yanbu and was headed for India's west coast, was pointing west and signalling the Suez Canal.

