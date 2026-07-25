LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 25: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: LPG, PNG and CNG rates continue to remain stable in India on July 25 despite rising crude oil prices and concerns around energy supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments, as vessel crossings have fallen sharply because of worsening regional security and recent military action by the US and Iran.
The US military launched airstrikes for the 14th consecutive day against Iran on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened more intense attacks on the country amid risks of further escalation. The US CENTCOM said that it targeted Iranian military command centres, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities.
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The attacks “aimed to hold Iran accountable and diminish threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to commercial shipping”, the US military said. It, however, added that Hormuz continues to remain open for transit despite recent attacks from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The US military noted that commercial vessels continue to freely navigate the strait with its support. The IRGC, on the other hand, has reiterated that it has control of the strategically vital waterway and a safe passage is only guaranteed through coordination with Iran.
14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 25
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 25
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,930
|
Bengaluru
|
3,021
|
Hyderabad
|
3,191
|
Mumbai
|
2,885.50
|
Chennai
|
3,106
|
Kolkata
|
3,081.50
|
Jaipur
|
2,957.50
|
Noida
|
2.930
|
Gurugram
|
2,947.50
|
Chandigarh
|
2,954.50
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CNG prices across major cities on July 25
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
83.09
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
109
|
Mumbai
|
86
|
Chennai
|
97
|
Kolkata
|
99.50
|
Jaipur
|
96
|
Noida
|
91.70
|
Gurugram
|
88.12
|
Chandigarh
|
99.90
PNG prices across major cities on July 25
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|
Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
While LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.