Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 25: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 25: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 25: While LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 25, 2026 9:45 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, July 25: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on July 25: Check rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: LPG, PNG and CNG rates continue to remain stable in India on July 25 despite rising crude oil prices and concerns around energy supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipments, as vessel crossings have fallen sharply because of worsening regional security and recent military action by the US and Iran. 

Advertisement

The US military launched airstrikes for the 14th consecutive day against Iran on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened more intense attacks on the country amid risks of further escalation. The US CENTCOM said that it targeted Iranian military command centres, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities. 

READ THIS: Gold prices today, July 25: Gold slips below ₹1.45 lakh as global cues weigh; check latest rates

The attacks “aimed to hold Iran accountable and diminish threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to commercial shipping”, the US military said. It, however, added that Hormuz continues to remain open for transit despite recent attacks from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). 

The US military noted that commercial vessels continue to freely navigate the strait with its support. The IRGC, on the other hand, has reiterated that it has control of the strategically vital waterway and a safe passage is only guaranteed through coordination with Iran.

Advertisement

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on July 25

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on July 25

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,930

Bengaluru

3,021

Hyderabad

3,191

Mumbai

2,885.50

Chennai

3,106

Kolkata

3,081.50

Jaipur

2,957.50

Noida

2.930

Gurugram

2,947.50

Chandigarh

2,954.50

ALSO READ: Special FD schemes in focus: How Bank of Baroda's 444-day deposit compares with SBI, PNB offerings

Advertisement

CNG prices across major cities on July 25

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on July 25

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

While LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 25, 2026 9:45 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more