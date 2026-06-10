LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, June 10: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Domestic cooking gas prices were raised by Rs 29 per cylinder from June 7, marking the second increase in three months, and further intensifying concerns about rising prices of LPG, CNG and PNG. This comes amid rising global energy costs that continue to pressure state-owned fuel retailers. In Delhi, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder has now increased to Rs 942 from Rs 913.

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Industry sources said the latest hike only partly offsets losses on domestic LPG sales. Before the revision, oil marketing companies were estimated to lose about Rs 703 on every LPG cylinder sold. Commercial LPG prices were also revised on June 1, with the 19-kg cylinder price rising by Rs 42 in Delhi and Rs 53.5 in Kolkata. The 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 821.5 after an Rs 11 increase.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 10

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 10

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

CNG prices across major cities on June 10

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Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 96 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 10

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

These price revisions follow repeated increases in CNG prices amid concerns over fuel availability and rising global energy costs. The government has stated that it is taking steps to strengthen fuel reserves and manage domestic supplies.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed regret over the gas price hike but called it inevitable due to the global situation. He highlighted the limited sources of LPG and the challenges in procurement and transportation, including high costs due to long transhipment times.

The government noted that the cost of supplying a domestic LPG cylinder has risen to over Rs 1,600 following international price surges linked to the war in West Asia. India's LPG import costs are tied to the Saudi Contract Price, which has increased by about 46 per cent since February due to supply disruptions from the Gulf region.

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Separately, the government has reduced the number of subsidised cooking gas cylinders available annually to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana from nine to four. This adjustment aligns support with average household consumption levels. The scheme, launched in 2016 to provide deposit-free LPG connections to women from poor households, initially offered 12 subsidised cylinders per year.

Praveen Mal Khanooja, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the revised entitlement matches the average annual consumption of Ujjwala beneficiaries. To promote cleaner cooking fuel and improve affordability, a targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2-kg LPG cylinder is credited directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts after each refill, up to 12 cylinders annually.