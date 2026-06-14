LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, June 14: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, PNG and CNG prices continue to affect Indian households as domestic cooking gas prices increased again from June 7. The price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi rose by ₹29 to ₹942 from ₹913, marking the second hike in three months.

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The increase follows higher global energy costs, frequent changes in CNG prices and pressure on state-owned fuel retailers. The government stated it is working to strengthen fuel reserves and manage domestic supplies while protecting consumers from hardship.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 14

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 14

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

CNG prices across major cities on June 14

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 96 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 14

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Industry sources said the latest price rise only partly covers losses on domestic LPG sales. Before this revision, oil marketing companies were estimated to lose about ₹703 on each LPG cylinder sold. The government noted that the cost of supplying a domestic LPG cylinder has increased to over ₹1,600 due to international price surges linked to the war in West Asia. India’s LPG import costs are tied to the Saudi Contract Price, which has risen by around 46 per cent since February because of supply disruptions in the Gulf region.

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Commercial LPG prices were also revised on June 1. The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder increased by ₹42 in Delhi and ₹53.5 in Kolkata. In Delhi, the price of a 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinder rose by ₹11 to ₹821.5.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed regret over the latest gas price hike but said it was unavoidable due to the global situation. He highlighted the limited sources of LPG and challenges in procurement and transportation, including higher costs caused by long transshipment times.

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Separately, the government has reduced the number of subsidised cooking gas cylinders available annually to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana from nine to four. This move aligns support with average household consumption levels. The scheme, launched in 2016, provides deposit-free LPG connections to women from poor households and initially offered 12 subsidised cylinders a year. Praveen Mal Khanooja, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the revised entitlement matches the average annual consumption of Ujjwala beneficiaries. He added that a targeted subsidy of ₹300 per 14.2-kg LPG cylinder is credited directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts after each refill, for up to 12 cylinders annually, to promote cleaner cooking fuel and improve affordability.

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The rise in domestic LPG prices, earlier changes in commercial LPG rates, repeated revisions in CNG prices and the reduction in subsidised cylinder quotas together reflect the government’s response to higher international costs, limited sourcing options and supply disruptions.