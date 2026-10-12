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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 12): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 12): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains ₹942 in Delhi. CNG and PNG rates vary across cities depending on local taxes, input gas costs and distribution expenses. Recent CNG price increases in parts of Uttar Pradesh have also put pressure on vehicle owners.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 10:37 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 12): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesWith global energy prices remaining elevated, consumers will continue to monitor changes in cooking gas and vehicle fuel costs.

LPG, CNG and PNG prices today: Domestic LPG prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on October 12, even as global energy markets face continued volatility amid rising tensions in the Middle East. However, commercial LPG cylinder prices were increased on October 1, adding to costs for restaurants, hotels and other businesses.

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The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains ₹942 in Delhi. CNG and PNG rates vary across cities depending on local taxes, input gas costs and distribution expenses. Recent CNG price increases in parts of Uttar Pradesh have also put pressure on vehicle owners.

With global energy prices remaining elevated, consumers will continue to monitor changes in cooking gas and vehicle fuel costs. Here is a look at the latest LPG, CNG and PNG prices across major Indian cities today.

MUST READ: Europe enters winter with gas storage at 71%, raising fears of supply shortages and higher prices

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 12

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

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Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 12

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,810

Bengaluru

2,898

Hyderabad

3,065

Mumbai

2,764.50

Chennai

2,983

Kolkata

2,954

Jaipur

2,839

Noida

2,810

Gurugram

2,828

Chandigarh

2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 12

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

98

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

99.50

Kolkata

93.50

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Jaipur

99.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 12

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

56
Mumbai

52

Chennai

52

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

51.50

Noida

49.46

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

57.48

SEE WHY: Gulf war repair bill cut to $40 billion from $58 billion: Rystad Energy

US-Iran war update

Global oil prices rose on October 12 as escalating Middle East tensions and fresh attacks on commercial vessels raised concerns about crude supplies. Brent crude futures climbed 0.73% to $105.48 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.64% to $92.44 a barrel. The gains came after Iran-backed Houthi forces intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia and two tankers were hit near Oman and in the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia reported a fresh attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on October 11, a day after an earlier strike killed 13 people and injured more than 300. Saudi air defences also intercepted a cruise missile near the airport and a drone in the kingdom’s eastern region. US President Donald Trump has indicated that Washington could consider joining Saudi Arabia in military action against the Houthis.

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Meanwhile, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continue to threaten shipping and energy supplies. India has also expressed concern over attacks on commercial vessels in the region, with two Indian crew members reported missing after a drone struck the vessel MT Petro Dolphin. The continuing disruption has kept global crude prices elevated, adding to concerns over fuel costs and energy security.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 12, 2026 10:37 AM IST
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