LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 12): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

With global energy prices remaining elevated, consumers will continue to monitor changes in cooking gas and vehicle fuel costs. Here is a look at the latest LPG, CNG and PNG prices across major Indian cities today.

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14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 12

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Advertisement Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 12

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,810 Bengaluru 2,898 Hyderabad 3,065 Mumbai 2,764.50 Chennai 2,983 Kolkata 2,954 Jaipur 2,839 Noida 2,810 Gurugram 2,828 Chandigarh 2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 12

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 98 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 99.50 Kolkata 93.50 Advertisement Jaipur 99.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 12

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 56 Mumbai 52 Chennai 52 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 51.50 Noida 49.46 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 57.48

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US-Iran war update

Global oil prices rose on October 12 as escalating Middle East tensions and fresh attacks on commercial vessels raised concerns about crude supplies. Brent crude futures climbed 0.73% to $105.48 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.64% to $92.44 a barrel. The gains came after Iran-backed Houthi forces intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia and two tankers were hit near Oman and in the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia reported a fresh attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on October 11, a day after an earlier strike killed 13 people and injured more than 300. Saudi air defences also intercepted a cruise missile near the airport and a drone in the kingdom’s eastern region. US President Donald Trump has indicated that Washington could consider joining Saudi Arabia in military action against the Houthis.

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Meanwhile, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continue to threaten shipping and energy supplies. India has also expressed concern over attacks on commercial vessels in the region, with two Indian crew members reported missing after a drone struck the vessel MT Petro Dolphin. The continuing disruption has kept global crude prices elevated, adding to concerns over fuel costs and energy security.