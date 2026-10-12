LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (October 12): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

With global energy prices remaining elevated, consumers will continue to monitor changes in cooking gas and vehicle fuel costs. Here is a look at the latest LPG, CNG and PNG prices across major Indian cities today.
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14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 12
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 12
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,810
|
Bengaluru
|
2,898
|
Hyderabad
|
3,065
|
Mumbai
|
2,764.50
|
Chennai
|
2,983
|
Kolkata
|
2,954
|
Jaipur
|
2,839
|
Noida
|
2,810
|
Gurugram
|
2,828
|
Chandigarh
|
2,833
CNG prices in major cities on October 12
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
98
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
99.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
99.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
93.80
PNG prices across major cities on October 12
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
56
|Mumbai
|
52
|
Chennai
|
52
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
51.50
|
Noida
|
49.46
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
57.48
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US-Iran war update
Global oil prices rose on October 12 as escalating Middle East tensions and fresh attacks on commercial vessels raised concerns about crude supplies. Brent crude futures climbed 0.73% to $105.48 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.64% to $92.44 a barrel. The gains came after Iran-backed Houthi forces intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia and two tankers were hit near Oman and in the Strait of Hormuz.
Saudi Arabia reported a fresh attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on October 11, a day after an earlier strike killed 13 people and injured more than 300. Saudi air defences also intercepted a cruise missile near the airport and a drone in the kingdom’s eastern region. US President Donald Trump has indicated that Washington could consider joining Saudi Arabia in military action against the Houthis.
Meanwhile, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continue to threaten shipping and energy supplies. India has also expressed concern over attacks on commercial vessels in the region, with two Indian crew members reported missing after a drone struck the vessel MT Petro Dolphin. The continuing disruption has kept global crude prices elevated, adding to concerns over fuel costs and energy security.