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‘No concerns from anyone’: TCS COO Aarthi Subramanian says Tata boardroom tussle has no impact on biz

‘No concerns from anyone’: TCS COO Aarthi Subramanian says Tata boardroom tussle has no impact on biz

The assurance comes amid a boardroom tussle over leadership and control that has erupted at the Tata Group, with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata at the centre of a dispute.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 9:57 AM IST
‘No concerns from anyone’: TCS COO Aarthi Subramanian says Tata boardroom tussle has no impact on bizTata Group tussle has had no impact on TCS business, says COO

No customers have had any question about the boardroom tussle at the Tata Group, said Aarthi Subramanian, executive director, president and chief operating officer at TCS. She said they have met many customers but there have been no concerns about the power struggle at the helm.

In an interview to Business Standard, Subramanian said, “There has been absolutely no impact on business, and no questions from customers. Especially this quarter, Krithi (K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director) and I have met a lot of customers, and we have had customers visiting us here. There have been no questions or concerns from anyone.”

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The assurance comes amid a boardroom tussle over leadership and control that has erupted at the Tata Group, with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata at the centre of a dispute that could reshape decision-making at the $185-billion conglomerate.

The conflict has exposed tensions within the group’s unusual ownership structure. Tata Trusts owns 66% of Tata Sons, the unlisted holding company, but its representation on the board is limited to one-third of the total strength, raising questions over whether the board can override the position of the majority shareholder.

Noel Tata and TVS Motor Company chairman Venu Srinivasan are the Trusts’ nominees, but they have taken opposing positions on key issues. Noel has not favoured a third term for Chandrasekaran, who took charge in 2017 after Cyrus Mistry’s ouster. Srinivasan, however, has backed Chandrasekaran’s reappointment.

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The proposed listing of Tata Sons has also become a point of disagreement. Noel has publicly expressed reservations about a listing, while Srinivasan, who was earlier opposed, now supports it.

The leadership dispute took a significant turn after Chandrasekaran did not offer himself for reappointment on August 12, ahead of his term ending on February 20 next year. Just over a month later, the Tata Sons board reappointed him.

Four board members backed the decision, while Noel opposed it. Tata Trusts subsequently termed the appointment illegal, raising the possibility of a legal battle. Abhishek Manu Singhvi is representing the Trusts, while Harish Salve is appearing for Tata Sons.

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The contest marks a departure from the group’s earlier internal power struggles, including those involving Ratan Tata and senior executives Russi Mody, Ajit Kerkar and Darbari Seth. Chandrasekaran, meanwhile, was handpicked by Ratan Tata for the top job.

MUST READ | Tata Sons seeks legal opinion on Tata Trusts’ restructuring plan to avoid listing: Report

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Published on: Oct 12, 2026 9:56 AM IST
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