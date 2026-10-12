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This Jhunjhunwala banking stock in focus today; here's why

This Jhunjhunwala banking stock in focus today; here's why

The banking stock closed at Rs 328.10 on October 9, 2026. Its market cap stood at Rs 81,615 crore.  

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 9:19 AM IST
This Jhunjhunwala banking stock in focus today; here's why Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held 5.90 crore shares or 2.42 per cent stake in the private lender at the end of June 2026 quarter.

Shares of Federal Bank Ltd are in focus today after CARE Ratings Ltd re-affirmed the issuer rating and re-affirmed credit rating to the Tier-II Bonds and infrastructure bonds of the bank. The banking stock closed at Rs 328.10 on October 9, 2026. Its market cap stood at Rs 81,615 crore.

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Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, held 5.90 crore shares or 2.42 per cent stake in the private lender at the end of June 2026 quarter.

The bank has also announced that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on Friday, October 16, 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

In Q1 of the current fiscal, Federal Bank reported a 36.6% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 1,177 crore for the June 2026 quarter compared with Rs 862 crore in the corresponding period last year. The private sector lender's performance was supported by robust growth in net interest income and a decline in provisions, alongside an improvement in asset quality.

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Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, increased 26.1% year-on-year to Rs 2,946 crore from Rs 2,337 crore a year earlier. The figure also exceeded analysts' estimates of Rs 2,851 crore.

The bank's provisioning requirements eased during the quarter, with provisions falling to Rs 317 crore from Rs 400 crore in the year-ago period. However, tax expenses rose to Rs 402.7 crore compared with Rs 294.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Federal Bank also reported an improvement in its asset quality during the June quarter. The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio declined to 1.52% from 1.62% in the March 2026 quarter. The net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratio also improved sequentially, easing to 0.18% from 0.20%.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 9:15 AM IST
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